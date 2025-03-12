Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational: Schedule, Teams, Regions, and more
Mecha hero shooter Mecha BREAK is venturing into esports with its first ever tournament, the Pre-Launch Global Invitational. The event will span three days and feature the top teams from Japan, China and North America, including Disguised and Team Liquid. Here's everything we know about the Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational including its schedule, team lineup, stream locations and more.
Mecha BREAK's Pre-Launch Global Invitational
Mecha BREAK is an upcoming mecha hero shooter by Amazing Seasun Games, a Chinese development studio known for MMO JX Online 3 and mobile shooter Snowbreak: Containment Zone. The title is available on PC through Steam and the Xbox app and will also release on Xbox consoles.
Mecha BREAK is currently in "Global Storm", an Open Beta phase. It features three distinct modes: PvPvE, 3v3 Deathmatch, and 6v6 objective-based team play. Users pick from mechs in several classes (Attacker, Defender, Support, Sniper and Brawler) and three specializations within each class (Light, Medium and Heavy). They can also precisely customize mech properties. The Global Storm Open Beta is publicly available for all players, and users can crossplay between platforms.
Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational Schedule
Man on a Mission's "Vertigo" music video will be released on March 12 2025 at 10:00 PM ET on Mecha BREAK's official YouTube channel, @MechaBREAK, to kick-start the event. A day later, on March 13, Mecha BREAK's Pre-Launch Global Invitational will begin. The tournament will stretch until March 16 2025.
- March 12: Man on a Mission's "Vertigo" video releases at 10:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM PDT.
- March 13: The Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational begins at 2:00 AM EDT / 11:00 PM PDT.
- March 13-16: Matches occur.
- March 16: The Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational concludes.
Notably, Mecha BREAK will share exact match schedules on its official X.com account @MechaBREAK. It will also deliver updates and communications about standings.
Though the title is still unreleased, Mecha BREAK is investing in an esports presence and has just announced its first international tournament. The Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Invitational will occur in Zhuhai, China and feature teams from North America, China and Japan. The game's emerging talents will face off against each other on the world stage, and Mecha BREAK will have a chance to establish a place within the esports industry.
Uniquely, the tournament will operate before Mecha BREAK's official release, so all teams will utilize training from its Open Beta phase. All Pre-Launch Global Invitational games will be broadcast live through official channels. Mecha BREAK is also collaborating with Japanese rock band Man With A Mission to release a mecha-themed music video and celebrate the event.
According to @MechaBREAK on X.com, the Global Invitational matches will have unique mechanics, allowing teams to ban enemy mechs and restricting some customization:
- "Each squad will ban one mech per match, and banned mechs cannot be banned again for the rest of the tournament.
- Pilots can customize their mech configurations but cannot use modification parts."
Based on a related press release, it seems likely that Mecha BREAK could launch in the coming few weeks or months. Official communications refer to the Pre-Launch Global Invitational as the "first official esports tournament before the game’s launch this Spring." While the title's exact release date is still TBD, its Steam page also confirms Mecha BREAK will launch in 2025.
All Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational Teams
Sixteen of the strongest teams worldwide will compete in the Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational. The teams are divided into three regions: six from China, six from Japan and four from North America. Japan is a long-standing hub for the Mecha genre, and Chinese teams will compete in developer Amazing Seasun Games' home territory.
While there are plenty of key players attending the Global Invitational, North American fans will most likely recognize Disguised (DSG) and Team Liquid (TL). Disguised is owned by well-known content creator, influencer and entrepreneur Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang, and Team Liquid has an established presence in VALORANT, Counter-Strike and other titles in the esports sphere. For more information on Disguised's full Mecha BREAK roster, check the related article below.
China:
- CSTG
- MDY
- CLGG
- Celestial Being
- Extreme Victory Apex
- SHUFFLE
Japan:
- Anubyss
- EXT
- LunaBreak
- NGT
- Reject
- TIE
Americas:
- ORCA
- Disguised
- Empyrean
- Team Liquid
Where to Watch the Mecha BREAK Pre-Launch Global Invitational
Mecha BREAK will stream the Pre-Launch Global Invitational's matches on its official Twitch channel, twitch.tv/mechabreakofficial. Detailed stream schedules will be posted on the title's X.com account so fans can tune in.
Mecha BREAK also updates players on its website, mechabreak.seasungames.com. In addition, there are official Mecha BREAK accounts on Instagram (@mechabreak), TikTok (@mechabreak), and Discord.