Microsoft Announces Date of Next Developer Direct - DOOM, South of Midnight, & More
The acquisition of Zenimax and Activision has left Microsoft as one of the true video game titans of 2025. The Xbox Series X is still incredibly popular over four years after its release, and the Game Pass catalogue won't stop growing in number.
The Xbox community will surely have an action-packed year in 2025. Obsidian's Avowed launches in February, and there are dozens of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass with a bang soon. Since Microsoft has so many great titles releasing this year, it's no wonder that they're hyping fans up with another Developer Direct.
When is the Next Developer Direct?
The next Developer Direct will be held by Microsoft on January 23rd. It starts at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time and will likely run for at least an hour. Based on statements from Microsoft, you'll be able to watch the stream via Xbox channels on major social media platforms like YouTube. The primary focus will be on upcoming games, so new consoles or accessories probably won't be unveiled this month. We've listed the stream's start time for every region below.
Time Zone
Start Time
PDT
10 AM
EDT
1 PM
UTC
6 PM
CET
7 PM
Which Games Will be Shown During the Developer Direct?
The games included in January's Developer Direct are DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Not only will the presentations offer more information about the newest Microsoft titles, but the stream will also give players a peek at how developers create these sprawling games.
The upcoming installment of DOOM is what's turning heads right now in the Xbox community, so gamers are excited to get a look into id Software's development process. More Developer Directs may be on the way soon, so subscribe to Microsoft or Xbox on YouTube if you don't want to miss out on their latest announcements.
