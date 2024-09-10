Layoffs at Midnight Society Following Dr Disrespect Controversy
During his return livestream, Dr Disrespect claimed that the accusations from a former Twitch employee caused him to lay off employees at Midnight Society. Now, the studio has announced massive layoffs.
The Doc recently hosted a livestream called "The Truth." He used it to tell fans that Twitch had set him up. He explained that it had been silent for four years after he was permabanned from Twitch. During that time he "stayed in my own lane" on YouTube. Then the employee revealed the reason: sexting a minor.
Dr Disrespect claimed that the accusations disrupted his entire life. This included getting him demonetized on YouTube and laying off employees at Midnight Society. This statement confused people since nobody had been let go and Doc had acted like he was still part of the studio despite being forced to step down following an investigation.
But now, Midnight Society has announced the layoffs.
Midnight Society Reveals Massive Layoffs
Midnight Society has announced that employees have been let go. This is due to "multiple unexpected challenges" over the last few months, including the Doc drama we'd assume. This has forced the studio to "streamline" its operations ahead of DEADROP's release, meaning "significant workforce reduction."
The studio told followers: "These measures, while difficult, are designed to strengthen our foundation and renew focus on our core mission."
The mission? Release DEADROP.
DEADROP is still planned to be released in 2025. Devs plan to share "revised plans and milestones" soon.
Dr Disrespect fans were quick to protect the Two-Time. Many called out Midnight Society for blaming Dr Disrespect instead of admitting they "made no progress" and "weren't making money." The game was called "dead" soon after, a common accusation in the gaming community.
"All because Dr Disrespect wanted to be a pedo," said some gamers, however.
Dr Disrespect has made no further comments about Midnight Society.