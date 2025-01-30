Dr Disrespect's Former Deadrop Developer Midnight Society Closes Its Doors
Midnight Society has announced that it is shutting its doors, signaling the end of development on the extraction shooter Deadrop. The game was put into development back in 2021 alongside the creation of the studio and was set to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2025.
In a post on Twitter, Midnight Society said, "Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP." The post goes on to say "We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of our community members and deeply sorry we were unable to reach our ultimate goal."
The studio's development team featured members who had previously worked on iconic shooters like Gears of War, Destiny, and Halo. It was also backed by Sumit Gupta, who founded Boom.TV and G2 esports, as well as investing in Discord as well as various esports and blockchain efforts.
In the post announcing the closure of the studio, the studio urged any game studios that may be hiring to directly contact them for direct intros for the affected developers. "We are actively seeking other game studios that would be interested in offering employment opportunities to our talented team members".
This comes just over six months after parting ways with co-founder Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm after reports surfaced that his 2020 Twitch ban was due to him inappropriately messaging a minor via the platform (which he later confirmed to be true). Beahm had also previously been embroiled in controversy throughout his Twitch career, including an incident in which he livestreamed from a restroom at E3 2019.
However, despite this, just today YouTube has remonetized the Dr Disrespect channel (which was demonetized days after he admitted to messaging a minor). As of writing, Dr Disrespect hasn't commented on the studio's closure or his remonetization on his Twitter account, instead announcing new T-Shirts.
Back in September, Midnight Society faced a round of layoffs while indirectly citing the controversy surrounding Dr. Disrespect as one of the main reasons for it. Unfortunately, things don't seem to have improved at the studio as now it has been forced to shut its doors and end development on Deadrop. The game also faced controversy earlier in 2022 when it was revealed the game would be implementing NFTs via a $50 founders pass (via TheGamer).