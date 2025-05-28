Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational: Esports World Cup Info, Schedule
MOBAs are a long-standing genre in the esports industry, with games like League of Legends and DOTA 2 drawing significant attention. Mobile MOBAs are no exception, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) is one of the largest mobile esports titles. This year, its prestigious Women's Invitational will occur at the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Let's explore the event's key info, including its schedule, formatting and more.
What is the Esports World Cup?
Launched in 2024, the Esports World Cup (EWC) is a large-scale international esports convention hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event contains tournaments for over 24 games, and hosts esports organizations as partnered 'Club Teams'. These teams compete for victory in individual titles but also earn points along the way. The club team with the most points becomes that year's champion, emerging as the strongest in all esports titles. The EWC also includes an Esports World Cup Festival that hosts smaller tournaments and live events.
The 2025 Esports World Cup will have the largest prize pool in esports history, reaching over 70 million USD in total. The EWC divides this sum between winning teams, MVP players and club team standings rewards.
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's Women's Invitational at the 2025 Esports World Cup
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the Esports World Cup's partnered titles. The game features a thriving professional scene, including a substantial women's esports circuit. Both of its main tournaments, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid-Season Cup and the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational featured at the EWC's debut in 2024. At the Women's Invitational, Filipino team Smart Omega Empress emerged victorious after toppling Team Vitality, who had previously enjoyed a three-year win streak. Smart Omega Empress won the Grand Finals 3:0, sweeping the competition in an intense finale.
The Women's Invitational will return in 2025, continuing the circuit's competition. An Esports World Cup press release states:
"After one of the most incredible tournament endings at the 2024 Esports World Cup, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational is returning for 2025 and promises to bring even more incredible action next year as well. The 2024 MWI at EWC saw one of the biggest upsets of the entire World Cup, with Smart Omega Empress ending Team Vitality’s three-year winning streak in the grand final to take home the victory. Now they, along with 15 other top teams, will return to Riyadh to run it back and compete for one of the biggest prizes ever seen in a female only competition."
How Big is the 2025 Esports World Cup Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational Prize Pool?
The 2025 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational prize pool will reportedly contain 550,000 USD. In addition, there is an MVP award of 10,000 USD. This prize will go to one player who demonstrates exceptional performance and significantly impacts their team.
2025 MLBB: Women's Invitational Esports World Cup Format
The 2025 MLBB: Women's Invitational seeds teams into its event through regional qualifiers. Slots for the EWC will be available for the following events:
- MWI 2025 LATAM Qualifiers
- Queen Legends Season 1
- MWI 2025 MYSG Qualifier
- Carry1st Africa Cup: MWI Qualifier
- BOG Season 1
- Athena League
- Lady MVP Season 6
- MWI 2025 Mongolia
- MWI 2025 NA Qualifier
- MWI 2025 China Qualifier
- MWI 2025 Mekong Qualifier
- MWI 2025 Türkiye Qualifier
Four teams have already qualified through this pathway: DreamMax, CFU Serendipity, NAVI MY and Falcons Vega MENA. More will join the list as additional qualifiers complete. In addition, last year's winners on Smart Omega Empress will return to defend their championship title.
Round Robin
The Esports World Cup states the tournament will "kick off with a wildcard eight-team round robin to narrow down the field to the top sixteen."
Group Stage
The Esports World Cup Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational will begin with a Group Stage featuring 16 teams. Matches will occur in a double-elimination format.
Finals
The Women's Invitational Finals stage will include all playoff phases. 8 teams will go through quarterfinals, semifinals and Grand Finals. Games follow a high stakes single-elimination format.
2025 MLBB: Women's Invitational Esports World Cup Schedule
Overall, the 2025 EWC Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational will span from Tuesday, July 15 to Saturday, July 19 2025. Let's walk through an in-depth schedule, including some upcoming qualifiers:
- May 24: MWI 2025 Mongolia finals qualify one team.
- May 25: Athena League finals qualify two teams.
- May 30: MWI 2025 Türkiye Qualifier finals qualify one team.
- June 4: BOG Season 1 finals qualify two teams.
- June 7: MWI 2025 Mekong Qualifier finals qualify one team.
- June 8: Lady MVP Season 6 finals qualify one team.
- June 15: MWI 2025 China Qualifier finals qualify one team.
- July 15: Group Stage begins.
- July 19: Grand Finals occur.
How to Watch the 2025 MLBB: Women's Invitational at the Esports World Cup
Fans can watch the 2025 Esports World Cup's tournaments, including the Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Women's Invitational, live at the event's official Twitch account, twitch.tv/ewc. In addition, the Esports World Cup has a YouTube channel @ewc where it livestreams matches and posts VODs of completed games.