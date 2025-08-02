More Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Skins are Coming
Marvel Rivals' Summer Special costumes launched on July 18 2025. The set, including fresh outfits for Heroes of all shapes and sizes like Psylocke, Luna Snow, Loki and Thor, grabbed the player base's attention with its festive design and tasteful execution. Just a few weeks later, fans are once again readying up their wallets as more details emerge about an upcoming second wave of swimsuit skins. Here's everything we know.
Marvel Rivals Confirms Second Wave of Swimsuit Skins
Before the original Summer Special skins dropped, their concept artworks leaked and set the internet abuzz. The Marvel Rivals community was excited about the skin set's vibrant aesthetic and happily noted that it gave equal attention to male and female Heroes. There was just one problem: when the Summer Special event actually arrived, several Heroes teased in the concept art did not show up in the drop.
Shortly after the Summer Special items launched, a concerned fan asked journalist Miller Ross on X.com if he had any news about the Punisher skin teased in the leaked images. Ross stated, "Stay tuned for more info on wave 2 at a later date." Since that revelation, several major leak accounts have seemingly confirmed the information, and pictures of more swimsuit concepts are emerging.
Which Heroes are in the Second Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Skin Drop?
Punisher is the most likely Summer Special addition, since the original leaks teased his skin alongside confirmed current releases. Punisher's swimsuit outfit reimagines his turret as a playful water gun, and he wears a skull-patterned speedo.
"Human Torch" Johnny Storm, who recently captured hearts as Franklin's protective uncle in the Fantastic Four: First Steps film, is another top contender. X.com account @XOX_LEAK revealed an image purporting to show a Human Torch swimwear skin on July 25 2025. Johnny pairs swim trunks with pink fire motifs with stylish hipster necklaces and an unbuttoned pink shirt.
Another leak page, @RivalsLeaks, released a list of all Season 3 skins in early July. The list has accurately predicted several costume drops (including the Fantastic Four movie skins). Using the process of elimination and later skin reveals, Doctor Strange could be another swimsuit skin possibility.
So, to summarize, the most likely Wave 2 Summer Special swimsuit skins are:
- The Punisher
- Human Torch
- Doctor Strange
Esports Impact:
All Marvel Rivals skin drops typically result in a brief player population spike, meaning users will experience faster queue times and more active lobbies when they go live. Since Marvel Rivals' Summer Special swimsuit skins are some of the most successful the game has ever launched, a second wave would probably kick these effects into overdrive.
In addition, whichever Heroes are lucky enough to receive a swimsuit redesign will probably experience increased pick rates and lower ban rates, since players want to buy and use their new cosmetics. The Punisher's win rate has plummeted in recent updates, with stat-tracker rivalsmeta.com ranking him as the second-worst Hero overall at a 44.9% win rate, so a new skin drop could give him some much-needed playtime. Meanwhile, Human Torch is enjoying middling success with a healthy 50.89% win stat average.