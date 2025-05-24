Mortal Kombat 1 Reaches 'Disappointing' End as NetherRealm Focuses on New Projects
It appears Mortal Kombat fans’ fear that the latest game in the franchise will not receive extended support beyond patches have come to pass, with NetherRealm Studios confirming that no additional DLC or story content is coming to Mortal Kombat 1.
In a Tweet shared on May 23, NetherRealm addressed concerns voiced by its community surrounding the state of Mortal Kombat 1. With this statement, the developers informed players that the game is now considered content complete and they are moving focus from MK1 to the next project.
Will Mortal Kombat 1 Get More DLC and Updates?
As of May 23, Mortal Kombat 1 is now content complete. NetherRealm has confirmed that no additional DLC characters, seasons, or story chapters will be released for the game in the future.
“We are hearing players’ requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on,” NeatherRealm said.
So, while MK1 will still get balance adjustments and bug fixes into the foreseeable future, players shouldn’t expect any extra content to drop. A few cosmetics or other event rewards may still be distributed in smaller bunches, though even that is unlikely at this point.
With that confirmation, Mortal Kombat 1 will end after two seasons of DLC content—a single Kombat Pack and the Khaos Reigns expansion. In total, the game featured 34 playable fighters and 21 Kameo Fighters.
Why Did NetherRealm End Support for Mortal Kombat 1?
According to NetherRealm, ending support for Mortal Kombat 1 was done so the studio can “shift focus to the next project in order to make it as great as we possibly can.”
This means that, while MK1 might not be viewed as a disappointing product internally, NRS is fully moving its attention to whatever game it will release in the coming years. Whether that be the rumored Injustice 3 or another project entirely.
Mortal Kombat 1 Definitive Edition - Esports Impact
With this decision, and the recent release of Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition, the game’s competitive scene is likely going to continue tapering off until it is replaced at major events by other, newer games or players step away to pursue competing in other titles.
Even within its first year after launch, MK1 did not see stellar turnout at some major fighting game tournaments, ranking near the bottom of registrations for Evo 2024 with just 645 total competitors. Now it has fallen to the very bottom of the early registration board for Evo 2025, sitting behind Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] for a second straight year.
Without new characters to bring more eyes to the game, and likely a dwindling level of support or focus being put on the competitive scene as a whole as NRS moves to a new project, Mortal Kombat will continue to take a backseat to the rest of the FGC’s mainstays.