Most Anticipated Fighting Games of 2025
2023 and 2024 were banner years for the Fighting Game Community in all facets. The release of heavy hitters like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 revitalized the scene, and Riot's 2XKO got its first playtests in the wild. But '25 soon approaches, and with it, the chance to finally play some of the most anticipated games in the space. So here's a look at the most anticipated fighting games of 2025 and some of the additions to already released games also coming next year.
1. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (April, 2025)
Easily the most anticipated fighing game of the year, Fatal Fury is sure to be a treat for the SNK-heads of the FGC. This game is a direct sequel to 1999's Garou: Mark of the Wolves which continued the Fatal Fury series. While King of Fighters has often been the flagship of SNK fighting games, the return of Fatal Fury means there's much more room for character development and exploration of a new battle system.
Speaking of the mechanics of City of the Wolves, they look insane. While retaining old classics like Just Defend and the T.O.P./S.P.G. system, the game also adds in the REV meter which allows you to cancel special moves into other special moves. This change means the game is very offensive and makes for some really creative combos.
Much of the Garou cast is confirmed to be returning including favorites like Rock Howard, B. Jenet and Hotaru. But new characters like Preecha and Vox Reaper look to carry on the legacy of characters past as well. So far 13 characters have been revealed but there's no word on what the final launch number will be. Slated to release in April, City of the Wolves is sure to be a big hit on the pro levels and a feast on the eyes for the casuals.
2. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (TBD, 2025)
While Marvel vs. Capcom may have the more widespread appeal, the Capcom vs. SNK series was something for the purists. And now like its sister series, the Capcom vs. SNK games (and Power Stone) will finally get their due and get re-released in the Capcom Fighting Collection 2.
Bundled alongside the two Capcom vs. SNK classics, this collection will also include the likes of Power Stone 1&2, Plasma Sword, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper and more. Also, this will be the first time that the cult classic Project Justice will be available on a platform besides the Sega Dreamcast.
Like the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting, this bundle looks to update over eight games with all the fixins like rollback netcode and training modes. While there's no official release date, Capcom did announce that the game would be out in 2025.
3. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. (January 28, 2025)
One of the most foundational fighting games (if not video games period) of all time, Virtua Fighter revealed in 2024 that a new game was coming for the first time in nearly 20 years. To whet the appetite before that game's release, Sega AM2 shared that a PC port of Virtua Fighter 5 with the subtitle R.E.V.O.
REVO will come as a port of the Ultimate Showdown version of VF5 and include a number of DLC items and costumes that were released for that iteration of the game. This includes the updated engine and the ability to play as Dural, VF's longtime final boss.
Set to release in January, R.E.V.O. will be a must-buy for fans of Virtua Fighter and a great pickup for gamers looking to try their hand at the series before the new VF sequel releases.
4. Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact
One of the most beloved brands in all of anime/manga, Hunter x Hunter is finally getting a modern 2D fighting game. Currently being developed by Arc System Works, Nen x Impact is 3v3 game in the same vein as Marvel vs. Capcom and Dragonball Fighterz. This means that there's plenty of opportunity for crazy combos and super creative gameplay.
As to be expected of a ArcSys anime game, Nen x Impact is chock full of characters and call backs to the Hunter x Hunter series. Already confirmed are a number of fan favorites like Gon, Kurapika, Hisoka and more are already confirmed.
Like other games on the list, this game doesn't have an official date yet, but is (so far) confirmed to be released in the latter half of 2025.
5. King of Fighters XIII Global Match (Steam Version)
Some would say that King of Fighters XIII is not only the best KOF, but one of the best (and most difficult to master) fighting games ever. Originally released in 2010, KoF XIII was praised for its gorgeous art style and expressive gameplay. Coupled with an expanded roster and it quickly became a fan favorite in the series.
Back in 2023, SNK released the "Global Match" version of the game, which featured a rollback netcode and all of the included DLC for PS4 and Switch. But now PC players will finally get their chance to NEO MAX Cancel their way to the top.
6. The end of Season 2 and Start of Season 3 for Street Fighter 6 (DLC)
Of course, we can't talk about anticipated FGC content and not talk about, Street Fighter 6. In December of 2024, Capcom gave their teaser to the first character they're releasing in 2025, Mai Shiranui.
Like Terry before her, Mai is a guest character coming in from the Fatal Fury/King of Fighters series of games. Mostly seen as a rival character to Chun-Li, Mai is generally the cover girl of SNK games in general. Mai is expected to drop in Q1 of 2025, which means that the following character, Elena, will more than likely come out around the April/May mark.
Elena then marks the end of Season 2 for SF6, which means that we'll more than likely get our look at the next season of characters in June. In addition to those character, there surely has to be more costumes coming....right?
7. Tekken 8 Season 2 (DLC)
With Clive coming at the end of 2024 and the end of their first season of content, Tekken 8 is firmly sitting in a release schedule that's not too different from Street Fighter's. Quarterly character releases with some cosmetic DLC and light balancing in-between. However, unlike SF, we have no idea whatsoever which characters are coming to Tekken next. While there have been some general ideas and teases, we don't know who's coming next for certain. Also, we don't have much of an idea what else is coming in Season 2.
What's differed from Street Fighter is its handling of single-player content. While SF builds upon its World Tour mode with incremental updates with each character, Tekken 8 included an entirely new story mode that featured most of the Season 1 characters.
It's unknown currently if Season 2 will follow a similar pattern, but we do know that there will be more DLC fighters from T8 in 2025. We just have no idea who.
