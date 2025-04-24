MotoGP 25 Release Guide - Release Date, Features, New Updates
It's time to rev up the bike's engines again, as MotoGP 25 is set to release in one month.
The bike-racing game returns with all-new features and a more realistic experience of being on the track like the real drivers do. MotoGP 25 is shaping up to be the most customized, in-depth experience in the series' history.
Here's everything you need to know about the new game coming out in April.
Related Articles: Every New Wreckfest 2 Course Ranked
Platforms, Price, Release Date for MotoGP 25
Racers will be able to purchase the game on the following consoles:
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X | S
- Nintendo Switch
- PC via Steam & Epic Game
The game can be pre-ordered on all consoles for $59.99. Those pre-orders do include MotoGP 25 - Iconic Liveries Pack and MotoGP 25 - Off Road Helmets Pack. MotoGP 25 will be released on April 29.
Is Crossplay Available for MotoGP 25?
Yes, Crossplay will be available for most platforms. The only exception is the Nintendo Switch, as Crossplay, LiveGP, and UGCs sharing are not available for it.
Related Articles: How to Choose the Best Car in Wreckfest 2
Features Included in MotoGP 25
Players will have the opportunity to ride the same tracks and on the same bikes as those used in MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 using the new Unreal Engine 5 system. There will be new tracks, such as Balaton Park in Hungary and Brno, that gamers can enjoy riding on, featuring all-new sound with actual on-track recordings in the game.
One new mode to the game is Training Sessions, where riders can select any course and any bike to improve their skills on the track. Available bikes to ride include Motards, Flat-Track Bikes, and Minibikes.
Related Articles: Everybody's Golf Hot Shots on Nintendo Switch 2 - Release Date, Online Play and More
Riders can choose between two different experiences during races: Arcade Experience or Pro Experience. Arcade is more about having fun driving where Pro is more authentic to what the experience is like on the track in real life.
MotoGP 25 introduces the new Bike Development System during the season, allowing you to customize your bike and add to it as the season progresses. There is also the Social Relationships system that helps you track how your relationship is with the other riders on the course, as there are consequences for not getting along with them on courses. Riders Market also returns to the game for a second year after positive reviews.
Gamers will have the ability to customize their drivers and bikes with official gear to wear. Podium emotes give riders the ability to celebrate how they want to after winning the big race. Your customization can be shared online with the rest of the world.
Esports Impact
The customization and the ability to share it online will make the experience for gamers around the world more enjoyable. MotoGP 25's ability to choose between Arcade and Pro experience gives gamers the chance to showcase their skills on the track with more realism, or simply enjoy a good time. Expect plenty of opportunities to go up against the best in the world on any track.