MrBeast's Girlfriend Says Only Half of the Accusations Are True
In an attempt to defend her boyfriend, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's girlfriend has made him possibly look even worse.
MrBeast has been the subject of intense media scrutiny from YouTubers and the streaming community as of late. It started when fans began to question whether MrBeast knew about Ava Tyson's questionable behavior while they were working on content together. If they were so close and in the same Discord servers, how did MrBeast not know?
This began to escalate when a former employee created video essays on YouTube that discussed that MrBeast's challenges were rigged, he did illegal giveaways that often led to nothing, and even lied about the healthiness of his chocolate bars. Then, MrBeast was accused of knowingly hiring a registered sex offender to be featured in multiple videos aimed at children.
As the allegations picked up, fans noticed that MrBeast was deleting comments on his video and doing a lot of damage control. This made him seem guiltier to fans along with him allegedly attempting to silence the former employee with lawsuits and such.
This didn't stop from other employees coming forward with even more accusations, however. Another former employee called MrBeast a "sociopath" for doing videos like "100 Days in Solitary Confinement." In these videos, the participants were actually "tortured" with "war crimes."
MrBeast's Girlfriend Stands Up For Him
As the controversies continued to pour out, some even suggested to Thea Booysen that she should leave MrBeast. Booysen is an influencer from South Africa who currently has 37K views focused on innocent activities like playing Disney Lorcana.
On August 10, a viewer commented on one of her videos that she should "get away from the Beast as soon as you can."
Booysen actually replied, stating: "I appreciate the message. There is so much that is not being said. I wish I could talk more about the situation. Half the things that are said are not true. I wouldn't be with him if they were."
Booysen went on to call MrBeast a "good person" and hoped for things to get "fixed." For now, she's staying away from the drama.
Despite her compliments, however, fans zoomed in on one part: "Half the things that are said are not true." Half? Does that mean the other half are true?? The content creator community started to wonder which accusations were the true ones and which ones were false.
This could have just been a misuse of the phrase if English isn't her first language. But it's safe to say that this statement did not make MrBeast look good. If someone close to him says that "half the things" are true, the streaming community will only continue to try and cancel the massive YouTuber.