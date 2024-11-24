Mr Beast Responds to Allegations
YouTube star Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson became embroiled in controversy in 2024, with allegations surrounding unsafe workplace practices, possibly faked videos and mold in his Lunchly snack products. On November 22 2024, Mr Beast responded to these issues in a new interview. Here's everything we know about the interview, Donaldson's statements and what MrBeast's plans may be moving forward.
Oompaville's Mr Beast Interview
Oompaville is a YouTuber who primarily comments on internet content and features other influencers. He has interviewed controversial influencers like Nikocado Avocado and Andrew Tate on his channel and has 5.61 million subscribers. On November 22 2024, Oompaville released a 2-hour interview with Jimmy "Mr Beast" Donaldson in which the creator responded to various allegations against him and his business practices. The video gained over 1.6 million views and revealed deeper insight into Donaldson's practices and plans.
Related Article: Full Timeline of the MrBeast Controversy — Ava Tyson, Dogpack404, Rosanna Pansino
Lunchly Controversy
In October 2024, Mr Beast launched his Lunchly snack products in collaboration with KSI and Logan Paul. Several buyers, including the YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, found mold in Lunchly packs they purchased, which stirred heavy internet controversy.
Related Article: Mr Beast's Mold Controversy: Lunchly Launch Explained
Donaldson responded to these events in his interview with Oompaville, first confirming that "there was no recall" on Lunchly products and that any signs stating so were fake. He continued to state "It's so annoying, it's the disinformation, man, that's making it seem like there's an actual serious problem." Regarding the mold, Mr Beast claims that "every single Lunchly with cheese is USDA inspected; there is no mold when it leaves our factory... we have the highest QC [quality control] standards imaginable." Mr Beast elaborates that the Lunchly team is not in control of the products once they leave the factory, so they can become moldy if improperly handled by stores or if their seals break during rough transit.
Beast Games
Mr Beast's Amazon-produced competition show, Beast Games, came under fire earlier in 2024 for alleged unsafe business practices. Five participants in the show initiated a lawsuit against Donaldson, claiming unfair wages, experiences with preventable sexual harassment, false advertisement and inability to take medication or lunch breaks during production. The lawsuit's official court documents, which were leaked to Variety, stated:
Several contestants ended up hospitalized... others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions- Mr Beast Beast Games Lawsuit
Related Article: What Happened at Beast Games? New MrBeast Lawsuit Explained
Oompaville asked Mr Beast about the Beast Games allegations and surrounding litigation. Donaldson prefaced his answer by saying there are many things he wishes to clarify, but he must keep some things private while the litigation continues. Donaldson notes Beast Games production encountered difficulties with CrowdStrike attacks that closed airports and admits that a staffer failed to provide allergen-free feminine products for a contestant. Regarding other allegations, he mentions that "I think in general, a lot of it has just been blown out of proportion" and clarifies that he did allow unions on set. Mr Beast also alleges that claims of broken bones and injuries on set are untrue and "disinformation".
Charity and Faked Video Allegations
Oompaville also asked Mr Beast about his charitable projects including Beast Philanthropy and Team Seas. Donaldson stated, "For Beast Philanthropy, anyone can audit our books. We pass audits every year and we make those things public." He invited other channels to inspect the funds, saying "If anyone wants to do a deep dive on our charity, I would love that."
Oompaville mentions Mr Beast's video 1,000 Blind People See for the First Time in which a participating nonprofit alleged they were not provided charity funds Donaldson had promised and only received them eight months later. Donaldson claims that Beast Philanthropy paid for the surgeries by compensating multiple nonprofits and doctors. Allegedly, there was "a little bit of a misunderstanding" when reimbursing the nonprofits resulting in a delay for this specific organization. Mr Beast claims he was unaware that Beast Philanthropy had not paid the nonprofit during the eight months. Donaldson also spoke about Team Seas, maintaining that the organization remains influential and effective, and his "I Built 100 Wells in Africa" video, refuting claims that he re-used shots and built less than 100 wells.
Speaking about accusations that he used CGI and faked certain videos, Mr Beast said "Yes, I think rampant use of CGI can undermine [transparency]" and that he tries to remain "transparent" about the behind-the-scenes process.
Will Mr Beast Sue DogPack404?
YouTuber DogPack404 went viral in August 2024 after releasing videos featuring Mr Beast's ex-employees and making allegations about unsafe workplace practices. The content has since gained over 27 million views in total. In Oompaville's latest interview, he asks Mr Beast if he plans to sue DogPack404. Donaldson responded, saying "there's tons of examples of him intentionally manipulating things to not be true" and it has "caused a lot of harm to my businesses [...] I've literally had people pull out millions of dollars." Donaldson notes that he has statements in writing from these companies so he can seek damages if he wins a case, and says "I don't want to be put in this situation, but probably gonna have to." He claims he has had to fire employees due to lost revenue after DogPack404's allegations.