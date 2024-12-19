MrBeast’s Controversial Beast Games Is Giving Away $10,000 to React Channels
MrBeast is doing everything in his power to make sure his new Amazon show Beast Games is an instant hit, even if it means pushing for react content from other creators.
According to MrBeast, Beast Games will premier on Amazon Prime with lessened copyright restrictions for its initial episode. This was done to allow creators to stream and react to it without being restricted or risking any type of action being taken against their channels.
Not only is react content being encouraged, but MrBeast is also going to be $10,000 to different people reacting live on Twitch during the show’s premier. This a unique push from MrBeast to try and get more eyes on his already incredibly massive Amazon show and shows how important the content space is for advertising to new viewers. However, Beast Games isn’t without its issues.
What is MrBeast’s Beast Games?
In partnership with Amazon Prime Video, MrBeast will star and help host a gameshow called Beast Games.
The show features 1,000 contestants competing for $5 million across different challenges and sets. At the time of the show filming, this is the largest single prize ever offered via a television or streaming program.
There are going to be 41 unique challenges featured in the show—with other secret details still under wraps. Among that list will be some classic MrBeast ideas like contestants surviving a set amount of time in enclosed spaces, along with others like having to evade Navy Seals pursuing them in different areas.
According to MrBeast, Beast Games broke 40 World Records during filming, though the specifics
How to Watch the MrBeast Beast Games on Amazon
Beast Games will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and will not be uploaded on YouTube or other platforms. The show begins airing on Dec. 19.
That means, if you want to watch Beast Games, you will need to either get a Prime Video subscription on its own or a full Amazon Prime subscription. If you are already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have free access to the show.
Episodes one and two of Beast Games release on Dec. 19, with a new episode airing weekly after the premier until the show ends.
How to React to the MrBeast Beast Games on Amazon
If you want to react to the Beast games yourself, all you need to do is have an Amazon Prime subscription and record yourself along with the show.
MrBeast has lifted streaming restrictions for the first episode of the show meaning you can likely find thousands of different react channels on Twitch and YouTube uploading their reactions to that at least. After that, however, the normal copyright will take over starting with episode two and some creators might stop reacting to keep their channels safe from potential strikes.
As long as you don’t strictly reupload the show without your unique reactions or commentary, your video should be fine and remain monetized.
Why are the MrBeast Beast Games on Amazon Controversial?
MrBeast has plenty of controversy surrounding himself, his production, and other elements of his content creation empire—and his new show is no different.
In an August report, the New York Times detailed conversations with more than a dozen different Beast Game participants during the initial tryout phase who noted poor conditions on set and suffering injuries while filming, including multiple hospitalizations. “We signed up for the show, but we didn’t sign up for not being fed or watered or treated like human beings.” an anonymous contestant told the NYT.
According to one source, contestants were forced to go long periods of time without eating, with one contestant saying she went over 20 hours without food and meals being described as “small and sporadic” throughout production. Contestants with food allergies were also reportedly given food that went against their dietary restrictions.
When they arrived at the filming location in Nevada, contestants had to turn over their personal items, including phones and medications, with many saying that they were not given their medications on time when needed or denied other help. There are other claims of bloodied and bruised contestants being eliminated and offered payment afterward, though at the time of the NYT report, no one had been paid out.
While MrBeast claims that reports of mismanagement and reports made by some contestants are “blown out of proportion,” in September, he and Amazon were both named in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, with five different anonymous contestants saying “they weren't paid, were subjected to unsafe conditions, and experienced sexual harassment.”
