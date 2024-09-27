This Is Why Staff Want MrBeast "Blacklisted" For Beast Games
Beast Games is in the spotlight again and once more it's for concerning allegations.
YouTube star and MrBeast announced the Beast Games back in March 2024, a massive Squid Games-inspired game show that will be exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. The show has 2,000 contestants competing in physical challenges for $5 million. During the show's production, multiple anonymous contestants have come forward with a variety of accusations that have gone to mainstream media and eventually led to a lawsuit.
Now, staff are also speaking up.
New Allegations Against Beast Games
On September 26, mainstream media was called upon again to share inside experiences regarding the Beast Games. This time, Las Vegas 3 News published interviews with anonymous local staff that worked on the Beast Games and are now calling or the streamer to get "blacklisted" for the most "unprofessional production" they've been a part of.
One production worker, going by Rick, said that it was apparent that MrBeast's team had never worked on a large production before. He said the way his team worked was "beyond embarrassing," including "terrible" communication with other staff. This lack of communication impacted multiple departments, including medics that were unable to get contestants their medication in time. This led to one contestant having a seizure.
One medic, going by Mona, told the news: "[The contestants'] stuff was supposed to be turned into us and never was. There was no communication. Everything was on the fly. We didn't have a real understanding of what they expected or even if they knew what they were expecting. I don't think that it was planned out because all the information was not given."
The news segment also had interviews with staff, Kara and Hannah, who worked closely with contestants. At one point they recalled a contestant showing them fecal matter all over his sleeping bag after a nearby porta potty overflowed, a "major OSHA violation." Production had asked "contestant wranglers" to deal with the mess, which is not part of their job description.
Kara added: "I've never done a production that was so unprepared. No systems in place for anything. No answer out of anyone."
This all coincides with the whistleblowing initiated by fellow YouTuber Rosanna Pansino. She was the first to share anonymous letters from contestants, even bringing the horror stories of rigged events and hurt participants to mainstream media.
MrBeast has yet to make a public statement regarding Beast Games or the lawsuit behind it.