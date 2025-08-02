MrBeast is Bullying Streamers into Donating to TeamWater
Streamer beef is a dime a dozen these days, but it rarely makes lasting online and in-person impact. After a recent on-stream battle between Kai Cenat and xqc, billionaire MrBeast is redirecting the drama and attempting to promote his new TeamWater charity.
MrBeast Challenges xqc and Kai Cenat
American content creator Kai Cenat is one of the most renowned influencers in the world. With over 18 million Twitch followers, he is a lifestyle vlogger who collaborates with some of pop culture's most prominent personalities. Celebrities, including Ice Spice and Druski, have made appearances on his streams, and he also creates content with fellow streamers like iShowSpeed. Kai is well-known for his subathon events and is also part of the content team Any Means Possible (AMP).
Meanwhile, Félix "xqc" Lengyel is an avid gamer who is especially famous in the esports community. After 3 years as an Overwatch pro player, during which he placed in multiple World Cups, xqc shifted to content creation and has built a fanbase of 12 million followers.
In late July 2025, drama began emerging between the duo. Kai Cenat commented on another influencer, Adin Ross, raising concerns about toxicity in his chat, and xqc accused several other streamers in Cenat's circle of viewbotting. As the disagreements escalated, Cenat and xqc continued making stream statements about each other and argued about who has more money, threatening to go "band for band." xqc also alleged Kai Cenat owes him a significant amount of money.
In true entrepreneurial spirit, MrBeast saw opportunity where others saw everyday online opps. The philanthropist and content creator, who has 418 million YouTube subscribers, released a message on X.com encouraging xqc and Kai Cenat to use the drama for good:
"I remember [...] you guys talking about who's richer on stream and going band for band. Let's settle it. Whoever donates the most to TeamWater is officially the richest."
TeamWater is a clean water campaign run by MrBeast and several other YouTubers in collaboration with the WaterAid foundation. The initiative aims to raise 40 million USD, which could provide clean water to over 2 million people for dozens of years.
xqc later reacted to MrBeast's post, viewing the TeamWater website and saying: "I'll think about it [...] where is the Kai nation? I thought Kai already donated. Do I got to go first or what?"
xqc also offered Cenat an opportunity to make things right through the charity by appearing on TeamWater's leaderboard:
"Kai owes me 100k, right? Just donate whatever [...] he owes me. [...] And then put your name on top, and we could be together again, like friends, like the good old days."
MrBeast was later seen on a call with several streamers including Asmongold, where he attempted to pressure the controversial content creator into donating $100K as well.
Esports Impact
Alongside Kai Cenat's gaming streams and xqc's esports background, the two content creators are well-known for frequently hosting and participating in streamer competitions. While not directly involved in official game events, they have a massive pull on the video game world.
Esports is built on its loyal community. Intense viewer involvement leads to a thriving tournament scene, and companies recognize the sphere's earning potential. For example, the 2025 Esports World Cup's investments led to a record-breaking 70 million USD prize pool. If xqc and Kai Cenat pull through with TeamWater donations, they could redirect the industry's cash flow to give back to their worldwide communities.