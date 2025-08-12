MrBeast Collabs With xQc and Adin Ross for Massive Fundraising Livestream on Kick

ME ADIN AND XQC ARE GOING LIVE ON AUGUST 14th FOR MY FIRST KICK STREAM! WE CANT END THE STREAM UNTIL WE RAIZE $5,000,000 FOR TEAMWATER HOPEFULLY IT DOESN’T TAKE DAYS



FOLLOW ME - https://t.co/TEuH9Xg5iX pic.twitter.com/gmu2GcW5Dy