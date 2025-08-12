MrBeast Collabs With xQc and Adin Ross for Massive Fundraising Livestream on Kick
After Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson invited xQc and Kai Cenat to donate to his TeamWater charity, xQc has taken his involvement one step further. MrBeast has just announced a charity collaboration on Kick with xQc and Adin Ross, aiming to raise over 15 million USD.
MrBeast is Fundraising for TeamWater With xQc and Adin Ross
Many netizens may be familiar with streamers Félix "xQc" Lengyel and Kai Cenat's recent internet beef. After Cenat expressed frustration with Adin Ross, another streamer in xQc's circle, xQc responded, alleging Cenat owes him a significant amount of money. The disagreement escalated until the two threatened to go 'band for band' and see who was richer. Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson spotted an opportunity: he invited xQc and Kai Cenat to settle their disagreements by donating to his charity TeamWater.
On August 11 2025, the situation progressed once again: MrBeast announced a TeamWater fundraising stream with xQc and Adin Ross. "Me, Adin and xQC are going live [...] for my first Kick stream!"
MrBeast stated that the group's goal is to raise 5 million USD for the charity: "Hopefully it doesn't take days." TeamWater's website details its mission "to give clean water to 2M people around the world." MrBeast co-founded the organization alongside Mark Rober, and it works with social media representatives and content creators from over 31 countries.
The announcement post has since reached over 910,000 views and surpassed 12,000 likes. xQc replied confirming his involvement, saying "Will be there." Adin Ross also responded with hype, reminding viewers that the stream will continue until the chat accumulates enough donations.
When is MrBeast's TeamWater Stream?
MrBeast's TeamWater fundraiser will begin on Thursday, August 14. The stream will continue until it raises its 15,000,000 USD goal, potentially for several days. Its exact start time is not yet public.
Where to Watch MrBeast's TeamWater Stream
MrBeast's TeamWater stream will be live on each involved streamer's Kick channel:
- kick.com/xqc
- kick.com/mrbeast
- kick.com/adinross
What Does This Mean for the Esports and Gaming Industry?
While xQc has experience as an Overwatch pro, MrBeast and Adin Ross are not heavily involved in the esports industry beyond setting up some showmatch tournaments. However, the TeamWater Kick stream has some implications about streaming trends, which certainly affect esports and gaming engagement.
First off, it is representative of the growing subathon/streamathon trend in which content creators keep a broadcast active until they reach a certain goal. Kai Cenat is particularly famous for his Mafiathon subathon content. Usually, these streams focus on subscriber gain. The TeamWater team-up instead redirects this strategy towards charitable fundraising.
MrBeast's influence as a content creator cannot be overstated. With over 421 million YouTube subscribers, it is extremely significant that he is choosing to stream the venture exclusively on Kick. For the past decade, Twitch has reigned supreme in the streaming world, attracting gaming creators in particular. However, its near-monopoly has recently weakened: in the early 2020s, many content creators (like Pokimane) accepted exclusivity contracts from brands like YouTube to host lives there instead, and more broadcast avenues are slowly becoming available.
Kick is one such venture. The platform previously held a reputation as far more edgy and niche than Twitch, especially due to its lower moderation and administrator involvement. For example, Adin Ross migrated to Kick after several Twitch bans for "hateful slurs or symbols" and "hateful conduct." However, Kick seems to be undergoing a major rebrand, and it is making strides to court mainstream creators and shed its early image. FaZe Clan even teased Kick appearances earlier this year, though they have remained primarily on Twitch.
If MrBeast stays on Kick beyond the TeamWater initiative, it could significantly bolster the platform's popularity. In addition, it could help further improve Kick's reputation, since he is primarily a family-friendly creator who appeals to a vast audience. Audience involvement will be the real test, but regardless of the outcome for Kick, the stream could be a big win for TeamWater.