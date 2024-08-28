MrBeast Reportedly Hired Elon Musk's "Super Lawyer"
James "MrBeast" Donaldson has reportedly contracted a high profile attorney to defend against the DogPack404 allegations.
MrBeast has been under a ton of scrutiny since fans started wondering if he was aware of his good friend Ava Tyson's questionable behavior with minors. While MrBeast claimed to be unaware and "disgusted," the streaming community was skeptical.
This became worse when a former employee known as DogPack404 started making in-depth videos about MrBeast's content, accusing him of rigging competitions, doing illegal giveaways, and even lying about the healthiness of his chocolate bars.
It was previously reported that MrBeast was possibly using a PR expert who once worked for Miramax, when it was owned by Harvey Weinstein. Now, it looks like MrBeast is hoping to shut DogPack404 down.
MrBeast Hiring High Profile Lawyer
According to a report by the Daily Mail, MrBeast has hired a celebrity lawyer named Alex Spiro in an attempt to take down DogPack404. Spiro has worked with high profile clients like Alec Baldwin and Elon Musk.
Leaked documents obtained by Daily Mail showed that Spiro had sent a cease and desist letter to DogPack404 (real name Dawson French). It accused the former employee of "levying false and defamatory allegations" against MrBeast. It went on to claim that MrBeast was going to "get to the bottom of each and every violation of your agreement."
In an attempt to accuse the former employee of seeking revenge on MrBeast, the document also wrote that he had "pleaded" to keep his job once his trial period ended. He also had allegedly signed an NDA as part of the temporary employment.
Despite the threats, DogPack404 told Daily Mail that he's sticking to what he said. He said that MrBeast "knowingly" kept "rapists and pedophiles" on his team.
While MrBeast may have attempted to silence DogPack404, he hasn't made any public statements regarding any of the accusations. Amidst the drama, he has continued uploading videos reaching millions of views.