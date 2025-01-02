MrBeast is Getting Married, Who Is His Fiance Thea Booysen?
Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson isn’t just making moves on YouTube and with his businesses, he is also pushing forward in his personal life, officially announcing he recently proposed to his girlfriend Thea Booysen.
This news hit on New Year’s Day, but it looks like MrBeast got down on one knee to pop the question on Christmas Day in front of friends and family—all while the couple were wearing matching sweaters.
After posting various images of the proposal and Booysen’s new ring, the internet erupted with congratulations for the soon-to-be-married couple. From social media influencers to fellow content creators, thousands of people wished pair well, including Karl Jacobs, who jokingly asked if he needed to call Booysen MrsBeast moving forward.
Now the two are going to be busy planning a wedding fit for the YouTube king and the future of their family, though some people might not know how the pair met or even who Booysen is.
Who is MrBeast’s Fiance Thea Booysen?
Like MrBeast, Thea Booysen is a content creator, though her background is mostly in gaming across platforms. She has a YouTube and Twitch channel, where she goes by TheaBeasty. She is best known for creating content around card-based games such as Gwent, though her posting has taken a backseat to other pursuits recently.
She was very active in the Gwent esports community, among others, having worked closely with Witcher developer CD Project Red as a caster. is a co-owner of South American esports organization, Nixuh.
Along with her online gaming presence, Booysen has multiple degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in law and an honors degree in psychology from the University of Stellenbosch, which is close to her hometown of Cape Town. In November, she graduated with a master’s degree in human cognitive neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. She is also a published author, releasing her debut novel, The Marked Children, in 2022.
How Did MrBeast Meet Thea Booysen?
MrBeast met Booysen while he was visiting South Africa in early 2022 with Logan Paul and Casey Neistat. The pair were introduced to each other by a mutual friend at a dinner, where they instantly clicked, according to their reccounting, with their first contact after that dinner being MrBeast asking to read Booysen’s book when it was finished.
According to an interview with PEOPLE, Booysen was surprised with “how down-to-earth” MrBeast was during their conversations, stating she “thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona” but Donaldson didn’t have an ego and was nice during their first meeting. It wasn’t until after they talked following her book’s releas that things took a turn.
“I fell in love with his brain. To me [that's] everything — your brain, your drive, your discipline, your character, that's everything to me,” Booysen said. “So after that, he immediately planned to come back to South Africa to meet up with me this time, and we started dating the moment he arrived."
Their first public appearance together was at the Kids’ Choice Awards in April 2022, and the duo have been sharing images of each other together ever since.
Booysen says her family flew out from South America to celebrate Christmas with MrBeast’s family. The proposal was disguised as her final gift, with MrBeast telling her to close her eyes before enacting his plan.
"I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift — with the ring inside — to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed," MrBeast said to PEOPLE. "I was trying to think of the best way to catch her off guard so it would be a surprise. Thea is really close to her family, so I wanted to make sure that they were included in this momentous occasion. Christmas worked out great because they were in town from the other side of the world."
Several fans were replying to the comments, and even some of MrBeast’s friends joked that he didn’t make Booysen complete a wacky challenge during the proposal or make it a spectacle, to which he simply responded, “I knew that I wanted it to be the opposite, to be really private and intimate.”
Now the two are going to spend even more time thinking of their future together, including planning a weeding that Booysen thinks will end up being on an island, with MrBeast adding that it will likely be another private affair for friends and family.
"I don’t take much vacation because of how hard I work, so I definitely want to make sure that the wedding will be a time to celebrate with her and spend time with friends and family who we really enjoy being with,” MrBeast said. “It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things."
Considering his new Amazon show Beast Games is doing numbers despite massive controversy and he continues to dominate the YouTube game, taking some time away to be with his fiance and their loved ones is well deserved.