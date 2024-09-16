MrBeast Teams Up with Huge Creators for New Business
While controversy and potential lawsuits continue to swirl about him, MrBeast has not slowed down his many projects. The popular YouTuber has continued to release new videos, and today revealed his latest business venture — Lunchly, a pre-packaged meal company created in collaboration with Prime founders KSI and Logan Paul.
In a stunning display of product synergy, each packaged lunch will include a Feastables bar and a Prime drink (the MrBeast candy bar and drink brand of Paul and KSI respectively). Press releases for the announcement position the new product line as a healthy alternative to other packaged lunch options.
While KSI has already tweeted a picture of the trio promoting the new line and Logan Paul's socials have been actively teasing a "new chapter" timed with the Lunchly announcement, MrBeast has not tweeted since making his last statement on the controversy surrounding long time friend and collaborator Ava "Kris" Tyson.
He is quoted in the press release for the new venture and appears in marketing materials, and the same photo shared by KSI appears on his Instagram, but Twitter remains inactive at time of writing.
Historically, MrBeast has seen remarkable success from driving his fanbase to action through Twitter posts. Feastables made repeated headlines after MrBeast suggested that fans clean up store shelves to make sure the chocolate bars were well displayed.
It appears that as former employees and collaborators have continued to come forward to share their experience of working on MrBeast projects, the YouTuber has chosen to remain off of Twitter, where the discourse is likely to be the loudest. Other than a series of deep dive critiques posted to YouTube by a former employee who goes by "Dogpack404", the bulk of new information and commentary from collaborators about MrBeast's alleged treatment of fans and contestants has been focused on the Elon Musk-owned platform.
However, the controversy and surrounding discourse has done little to slow down other projects, as evidenced by today's Lunchly launch. MrBeast has also continued to upload videos to YouTube, with the latest gaining over 93M views in just nine days.