What Happened at Beast Games? New MrBeast Lawsuit Explained
The accusations surrounding MrBeast's Amazon Prime show, Beast Games, have now led to a lawsuit against the YouTuber.
Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson recently had contestants of his yet-to-be-released game show go to mainstream media to share their stories, including a lack of food and unfair conditions. The push was led by Rosanna Pansino, a fellow YouTuber who has been sharing anonymous contestants' accounts for months.
While it could be dismissed initially as rumors and accusations, contestants have now decided to take the complaints to court. Now, MrBeast and Amazon are being sued by Beast Games participants.
Why Is MrBeast Being Sued By Contestants?
Court documents have leaked to Variety that show contestants suing MrBeast for their experience on Beast Games, a game show that saw 1,000 participants fighting for a large chunk of change — like a real-life Squid Games.
Five contestants have accused MrBeast of:
- Not paying minimum wage or overtime
- Sexual harassment and failure to prevent harassment
- Failure to provide lunch breaks or provide medications
- False advertisement and unfair business practices
"Several contestants ended up hospitalized... others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions," the lawsuit stated.
This included MrBeast employees being inappropriate to women. The lawsuit included the MrBeast Handbook, which was leaked by Pansino. This handbook to MrBeast's content included phrases like "empower the boys" and "let them be idiots." The lawsuit explained that this "laid the groundwork" for allowing sexual harassment during the filming of Beast Games.
Women were "severely embarassed" and had "unfair disadvantages" during the show, according to the lawsuit. It described the environment as "hostile." Some details were blacked out in the leaked documents.
MrBeast has yet to respond to the lawsuit publicly at time of writing.