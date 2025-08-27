MrBeast Quickly Learns Who Caleb Hearon Is: Rolling Stone Influential Influencers
Alongside owning the largest YouTube channel with over 425 million subscribers, James "MrBeast" Donaldson is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. However, he has historically not been immune to internet controversy. MrBeast's recent reply to a Rolling Stone influencer list, complaining about his 7th-place spot, is sparking discussion. Here's a recap of the situation.
Who Is Caleb Haeron? MrBeast Questions Rolling Stone 25 Most Influential Creators List
On August 27 2025, pop-culture magazine Rolling Stone released a list of the '25 Most Influential Creators' of 2025. The selection spanned vloggers, lifestyle creators, gamers, streamers and more internet personalities. Big names from the gaming community, like IShowSpeed (ranking 1st) and famed VTuber Ironmouse, were also present.
James "MrBeast" Donaldson, YouTube's largest content creator, was among the list's critics. Shortly after Rolling Stone began promoting the piece, MrBeast replied to one of the brand's posts about creator Caleb Hearon on X.com. Hearon had ranked 6th, one placement above him:
"According to this list a guy with 1 million followers is more influential than me. What did I do to piss off Rolling Stone?"
MrBeast's post gained significant traction, quickly skyrocketing to more than 100,000 views and sparking discussion.
Caleb Hearon is a comedian and YouTuber who primarily makes podcasts and long-form content. He has over 331,000 subscribers on his 'So True' podcast channel, where he has hosted personalities including Brittany Broski and Trixie Mattel.
Community Reactions to MrBeast vs. Rolling Stone
MrBeast may own the largest YouTube channel around, but the internet is far from unanimous in its opinions about him. The creator has previously sparked controversy for his Beast Games television series, in which several contestants filed lawsuits alleging unsafe conditions, and his Lunchly snack brand launch, after which content creators and netizens claimed they found mold inside the products.
One netizen, @Barbatasz, noted that this context was present in MrBeast's Rolling Stone blurb, saying, "If you go read Hasan [Piker] and the other top 6 people on the list, not one of their descriptions is written in this kind of manner at the end." Hasan, who goes by HasanAbi on his broadcasting accounts, has faced similar levels of controversy for his past statements, which was absent from his blurb.
Piker ranked 8th in the publication. He later commented on the situation live on stream, questioning, "Why would [MrBeast] post this? You sound so bitter!"
Rosanna Pansino, a cooking and lifestyle YouTuber who was among the first to criticize Beast Games and claimed to have personally found mold in his Lunchly products, also clapped back on X.com. In a post receiving over 131,000 likes and nearly 3 million views, she said MrBeast's "mask" was slipping and that "Caleb has something you'll never have... a personality."
Many netizens criticized MrBeast for his public reaction to the list, considering it unnecessary to validate his large online presence. Some, like @thejonbutter, even compared him to the recent Superman villain and legendary hater Lex Luthor. Others called him "ungrateful" for complaining about his appearance.
All that said, while much of the internet concurred that MrBeast's reaction was unwarranted, netizens also generally agreed that the list did not accurately reflect its creators' levels of influence. User @DoobyDoDis observed:
"This list is so obviously biased. [MrBeast] is a walking Super Bowl commercial and Ms Rachel is single handedly raising the next generation. Not saying the rest shouldn’t be on this list but no one even comes close to the influence that they have."
Users also observed that although several big names were present, they were unfamiliar with many of the Rolling Stone's featured creators. @21Cosmic1 wrote, "Respectfully, I haven't heard of more than half of these people."
Rolling Stone's Response to MrBeast
As MrBeast's post continued going viral, Rolling Stone opted to respond. The publication corrected his message (writing "Rolling Stone" instead of "the Rolling Stone") and posted its list again, utilizing the situation for further promo.
Shortly afterward, MrBeast responded to a post from user @_martymc, asking him to "Put some respect on Caleb!!!" The YouTuber said:
"Ngl after this I watched some of his stuff and it's actually good. I deleted the tweet, I don't want the smoke from the shooters, spare me plz."
The tweet references one of Hearon's comedy skits, where he jokes that he has "she/they shooters" in his fan base. Shortly before releasing the response, MrBeast permanently deleted his previous exchange.
Esports and Gaming Impact
MrBeast's controversial reaction to the Rolling Stone list stole the show, but the list itself reflects several key online trends. The piece has a particular focus on streamers like IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat, marking a distinct shift to live content in an industry where long-form videos used to be dominant. Cenat's content house, AMP, replied to Rolling Stone's post about him with a fire emoji.
Several personalities on the list are also well-known in the gaming world. Ironmouse, an avid gamer, is one such selection. VTubers like her are a relatively new phenomenon, but are becoming increasingly common.
The esports and streaming industries are closely connected. Many organizations actively scout players using their social platforms, and retired pros commonly shift to content creation. Canadian livestreamer and former Overwatch pro xQc is one such example. Every tournament depends on its viewers and community to run successfully.