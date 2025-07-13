A New Dynasty: MSI 2025 Finals Recap
Gen.G has officially won MSI 2025 following their 3-2 series victory over T1 in the grand finals.
Heading into the Grand Final, Gen.G held the upper hand after qualifying through the Upper Bracket after their narrow victory over T1 3-2. As for T1, it was all about proving that they were still the team to beat, as the organization set its sights on winning its first Midseason Invitational in eight years.
The grand final in Vancouver, Canada, saw a rematch of the LCK 2025 Spring Split Final as the reigning MSI champions battled the reigning World Champions.
This is what you need to know about the battle of two-storied midlaners in the MSI 2025 Grand Final.
A Rematch Between LCK Titans in a Five-Game Series
Game one was all about T1 Faker’s Orianna, who went 7/0/10 and was the person to watch in game one. The five-time world champion was unstoppable alongside T1 botlaner Gumayusi as the reigning World Champions took an early lead in the series.
Game two saw an immediate shift towards Gen.G’s favour as it was midlaner Chovy who stole the show on Ryze. Throughout the game, Chovy was unstoppable as he pathed around Summoner’s Rift dismantling T1 to even up the series. The next two games were yet another trade of games as T1 dismantled Gen.G in game three and were dealt another loss in game four.
As both teams set their sights on the Midseason Invitational Championship, both teams took to the Summoners Rift one final time. With fewer options to choose from, the fifth and final game saw both teams
Gen.G midlaner Chovy named MSI 2025 MVP
Gen.G midlaner Chovy was named the MVP of MSI 2025 following a fantastic performance in the Grand Final against T1. The Gen.G midlaner went 21/6/29 throughout the five-game series as his performance on Ryze and Aurora was unrivaled. It was off the back of Chovy’s strong laning phase that helped Gen.G mount a comeback after falling down 1-2 in the series against T1.
Other strong performances from Gen.G include longtime botlaner Ruler and toplaner Kiin who both served as important supportive roles in securing their second MSI championship.
What does winning MSI 2025 mean for Gen.G?
Gen.G’s victory at MSI 2025 has auto-qualified the South Korean team for the LoL 2025 World Championship. After winning their second Midseason Invitational, Gen.G will be able to set their sights on winning their first World Championship.
As for T1, they will need to come back into Split 2 in a similarly strong fashion if they hope to have a chance at a threepeat on the international stage. Regardless, the LCK and LPL’s performance at MSI 2025 means that both regions will now have four representatives each at Worlds 2025.
After a successful and eventful Midseason Invitational, teams will now look towards their region’s respective Summer Splits in hopes of joining Gen.G on the international stage.
For now, North American League of Legends fans should check out our piece on the newest League of Legends champion, Yunara. LTA 2025 North Split 3 will begin on July 26, 2025 and take place until September 7, 2025, where fans will figure out who will compete on the World Championship stage.