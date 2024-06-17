Did the Multiversus Comic Book Tease a New Character?
MultiVersus is the latest platform fighter on the block and its return has been mixed. Some FGC feel that the slowed down gameplay isn't as competitive while others have been enjoying getting to know the roster. To celebrate the dynamic game and its cast of WB veterans, MultiVersus is now getting its very own comic book.
It's been announced that a MultiVersus comic called "MultiVersus: Collision Detected" is coming out. Here's what we know about the special issue so far.
What Is MultiVersus: Collision Detected?
MultiVersus: Collision Detected is a DC comic issue that features the MultiVersus roster in a dynamic adventure.
Here is the official plot:
Bruce Wayne, Diana Prince, and Clark Kent each wake in a cold sweat, troubled by strange dreams they've had about the rabbit, the star child, and the witch. Their investigation into these enigmatic visions brings them to unexpected locales and unusual characters, but none more unusual than the mysterious rabbit from their dreams as they find themselves face-to-face with the one and only Bugs Bunny. What the heck is going on here? And who in the name of the Multiverse are the star child and the witch?
It will be interesting to see the plot for this crossover concept play out. Right now, it's unclear if the comic will be funny and chaotic or serious and dark.
MultiVersus: Collision Detected Release Date
This comic, created by Bryan Q. Miller and Jon Sommariva, will be released on September 18, 2024.
Is Scooby-Doo Coming to MultiVersus?
In the full image of the Collision Detected cover, we see Shaggy and Scooby-Doo in the corner. Not only is a scared Scoob depicted on the cover, he's listed as a main character on multiple comic book sites. If he's allegedly a main character featured in the MultiVersus comic, does that also mean he's coming to the game itself?
Developers have made no comments about Scooby-Doo joining the WB roster. Many fans have wondered the past year why Shaggy and Velma were featured in the game before the titular character, however. It's possible that Scooby-Doo is in the works but nothing is confirmed right now.