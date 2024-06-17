Who Is the Next MultiVersus Character?
MultiVersus returned with new characters but leaks show that even more fighters are on the way. Here are all of the leaked MultiVersus characters possibly coming to the ever-growing roster.
MultiVersus has a roster full of characters inspired by WB's properties. This has led to some very interesting clashes, with the roster featuring DC superheroes and villains, cartoon adventurers, classic entertainment icons, and old school favorites. Like Velma versus Morty — who would have ever imaged this?
Now, leakers have found other possible WB characters that will shake up the roster, discovered in both files and online rumors.
All Leaked MultiVersus Characters
- Nubia - This DC hero is Wonder Woman's ally and characters have future voice lines directed at her in the files
- Aquaman - Will this fishy hero use his ocean powers for good in MultiVersus?
- Static Shock - There was a massive leak in 2022 that showed this iconic hero is on his way to MultiVersus
- Poison Ivy - This DC villain could make an appearance in MultiVersus just as she has proven herself in other fighting games
- Raven - Teased in a trailer, this Teen Titan member has interesting mage-like powers that would be exciting in a fighting game
- Scorpion - References to this Mortal Kombat icon have been uncovered and fans have been wanting this crossover ever since
- Sub-Zero - Is this another MK fighter that would try to prove himself in a cartoon world?
- Gandalf - People have been waiting for this LotR wizard since the game first came out
- Legolas - An elf with a crossbow, this fellow Lord of the Rings character would be a fun addition to the roster
- Harry Potter - This young wizard was leaked back in 2021 and fans have been waiting ever since, but has the series' controversial writer ruined his chances?
- Ron Weasley - The leak also showed that Ron, Harry's trusty sidekick, is a possibility
- Fred Flintstone - This classic cartoon character would fit right alongside Bugs Bunny and his crew
- Johnny Bravo - This leaked character would bring some much-needed muscle to the roster
- Mad Max - This character has made an appearance a few times but has never been officially announced
- Craig of the Creek - Another Cartoon Network character who may make an appearance thanks to leaked voice lines
- Ben Tennyson - Ben 10 was leaked in 2021 and a lot of fans feel he'd make for a super fun fighter thanks to his exciting powers
- Godzilla - The massive kaiju has been getting more popular in America and fans believe he'd be shrunk down and thrown into the MultiVersus chaos
- King Kong - He may have no chance against Godzilla in the MonsterVerse, but he'd be a great addition to the roster
- Daffy Duck - Will he join Bugs? His animations have been uncovered in the past
- Neo - Would a Matrix character make a good addition to the MultiVersus roster? Maybe he'd have some time-related powers
- Emmet - Yes, the character from the LEGO Movie. Would this guy have a chance in MultiVersus?
- Wicked Witch - The Wizard Of Oz villain has been much-discussed but would this make sense in a fighting game?
- Daenerys Targaryen - At this point, why not a character from Game of Thrones?
- Beetlejuice - This horror icon would be a fun addition to MultiVersus so it's pretty lucky he's been leaked quite a few times
- Powerpuff Girls - Recent leaks showed that these strong ladies may be on the way quite soon
- Samurai Jack - His full moveset has been leaked so it seems pretty imminent
- Marceline - This Adventure Time vampire could be next from the series, as proven by some leaked voice lines
- Scooby-Doo - The recent comic crossover features Shaggy and Scooby-Doo as main characters. Does that mean he's planned?
What Character is Next in MultiVersus?
Right now, it's unclear which of these potential characters would be next to join the roster. Developers have not shared any official announcements and no release dates have been leaked thus far.