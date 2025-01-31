MultiVersus Will Shut Down After Season 5
MultiVersus is officially going offline in May after Warner Bros. and the development team confirmed Season 5 will be the game’s final season of content.
On Jan. 31, WB Games confirmed that Season 5 of MultiVersus will launch on Feb. 4 and end on May 30. Once that season concludes, the game will no longer receive updates and will essentially be sunset, meaning almost all available content outside of offline modes will become completely unusable.
During Season 5, Aquaman and Lola Bunny will be added as the game’s final playable characters, with Aquaman being the first reward on the seasonal battle pass and Lola unlocking via a daily login reward.
Starting on Jan. 31, all microtransactions have been disabled in MultiVersus, though it is unclear if players who want to unlock characters or a battle pass can do so for free or if in-game currency is still required for both. After Season 5 ends on May 30, the game will also no longer be available to download from the PlayStation, Microsoft, Steam, or Epic Games stores.
Player First Games has confirmed that all online features will be available until May 30 at 9am PT, when Season 5’s runtime concludes. After that, the game will no longer be playable online, and any mode not featured in the local gameplay mode will be gone forever.
According to the announcement, this means players will have access to all earned and purchasable content like characters and skins, along with a solo battle mode and local multiplayer with up to three friends.
Publisher Warner Bros mentioned in November that its game division was underperforming, with company CEO David Zaslav directly mentioning MultiVersus as a key factor in a new “$100+ million impairment.”
MultiVersus had an odd launch, originally releasing in an extended open beta back in July 2022 before going away for over a year and fully launching with some serious changes on May 28, 2024. Unfortunately, the full version of the game never sustained the beta’s hype, peaking at 114,515 players on launch day and steadily declining to the point where the game barely cracked over 1,000 concurrent players in January on Steam, according to SteamDB.
That is a huge departure from setting a fighting game record on Steam when it released its open beta, hitting 153,433 players at its peak and getting platform fighter fans excited for a potential Super Smash Bros. competitor. However, that too faded and MultiVersus is now just another example of a live service title that failed to maintain an audience after an initial surge of success, much like Ubisoft’s XDefiant, which suffered a similar fate in December.
“Most importantly, we want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus,” the developer blog said. “All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey.”