"I'm Honestly Ashamed of It" - Nadeshot Addresses Streaming During the 100 Thieves Layoffs
Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag is one of esports' most well-known names. As a retired Call of Duty pro, entrepreneur and content creator, he has consistently been present in the industry and shaped its development. Haag is most famous as the founder of 100 Thieves, also serving as the North American organization's CEO for a period.
In recent weeks, 100 Thieves has faced controversy due to unforeseen layoffs, which affected a significant portion of its employees. Haag has also attracted backlash from netizens after he livestreamed on the same day the layoffs went into effect. Today, Nadeshot released a statement video elaborating on the situation. Here's a quick recap of what's going on.
What Happened? The 100 Thieves Layoffs
100 Thieves is one of North America's most well-known gaming organizations. Founded in 2017, it originally found success in the Call of Duty circuit, later expanding to other FPS titles like Apex Legends and VALORANT.
With over 7 years of history, the team has a sizable industry presence. Its partnerships with content creators (including co-owner Valkyrae) and brand collabs have made it a mainstay among North American circuits.
However, 100 Thieves has stumbled in 2025 after some unexpected developments. First, the org officially exited Riot Games' League of Legends circuit in July as a "strategic business decision," selling its franchise slot. Just two months later, 100 Thieves is also undergoing significant layoffs.
On September 5 2025, the decision went into effect, removing many team members from the business lineup. Some affected employees took to X.com to make statements about the situation. The 100 Thieves layoffs spanned beyond newer hires to long-term team members: former employee Logan Dodson wrote that he "joined the company when it was first founded in 2018" and had been with 100 Thieves for "the past 8 years."
Later that same day, Nadeshot went live on Twitch and streamed without addressing the situation. This decision attracted controversy from netizens, who criticized him for not commenting on the layoffs as a key member of 100 Thieves' history. Haag also opted to broadcast gambling content with the website Roobet, adding to fans' discontent since the genre is controversial in the esports community.
Nadeshot Addresses the 100 Thieves Layoffs: "I Am Not the CEO of 100 Thieves Anymore."
On September 8 2025, Nadeshot released a video response on X.com "in regards to the recent [100 Thieves] layoffs and gambling streams this past weekend." In the video, which has since surpassed 500,000 views, he notes that "the timing was awful" for his stream and apologizes to viewers.
Nadeshot began by stating:
"Just to be clear, I am not the CEO of 100 Thieves anymore. I don't go into the office [...] I haven't been the CEO of 100 Thieves for almost 2 years now. I attend about 4 board meetings a year, our last board meeting was at the end of July, and that was the last communication."
Haag elaborates, claiming 100 Thieves only made him aware of the layoffs before they occurred on the morning of September 5. He acknowledged that there was "a conversation" in his last board meeting that the org would likely have to "lay off some folks," but didn't realize that the decision was "finalized." Regarding the layoffs, Haag states, "I'm honestly ashamed of it [...] I had no idea." He also calls the layoffs "a terrible, terrible situation ... terrible turn of events."
Nadeshot Talks About Gambling on Stream
During his statement, Nadeshot noted that his stream schedule was already set before the layoffs went into effect. He also told viewers that his wife, who is currently expecting, set the timelines for him "weeks and weeks" in advance.
Some stream viewers and netizens said Nadeshot's gambling stream and sponsorship were a poor influence on his audience. Haag responded by revealing his viewership statistics, claiming 13-17 year olds make up under 1 percent of his base: "My demographic is significantly older than people say." In addition, he told followers that "Gambling advertisement happens [...] I said, 'If I get a gambling deal, I'm doing it [...] and it happened and it's awesome [...] If you guys hate me exclusively for gambling, I can see why some people would hate me [...] it's just, it is what it is."
That being said, Haag also cautioned his followers: "Don't gamble, you will lose. I'm telling you right now."
Nadeshot is far from the first streamer to enter a gambling partnership. Fellow ex-pro xQc has livestreamed his gambling exploits and engaged with gambling websites. Haag expressed surprise at his audience's reaction: "Holy sh--, man. I feel like I just spawned in and I'm the first one to ever do a gambling deal."
After the video went viral, several replies expressed dissatisfaction. One user, @c6ear, wrote:
"Sold your soul to become another degen streamer with zero morals - surprised the video doesn't have a Stake watermark."
Nadeshot replied to this post, saying "Your favorite football club, Liverpool, is partnered with multiple sports and online casinos and is promoted to patrons at the stadium and content with the team."
In another reply to a user who said "something has been off with you lately bro," Haag wrote: "Your last tweet is a parlay you hit [...] This has gotta be rage bait."
Does Twitch Allow Gambling Streams?
Twitch generally allows gambling streams, but the genre has undergone significant rule changes throughout the platform's lifespan. As of 2025, streamers can broadcast gambling from any website that is licensed in the United States and Canada. These businesses must provide "sufficient consumer protection" to adhere to Twitch standards.
While Twitch gambling is legal, that doesn't mean it's not controversial. Community members have long criticized gambling streamers, especially since many of them knowingly reach and cater to young audiences. The Counter-Strike world is particularly notorious for its skin gambling circuits, and with a sizable portion of teens in the game's playerbase, many netizens claim the practice is predatory.
That said, gambling and betting are inextricably connected to the esports world. Betting circuits, paid and unpaid, form a massive peripheral industry that spans events from worldwide Majors to Tier 2 competition.