Nadeshot Saves Scump From Choking, Allegedly Asks For Gifted Subs in Return
A horrifying night ended in cringe for three Call of Duty streamers.
The details are a bit scarce, but it appears that Mason "Symfuhny" Lanier, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Seth "Scump" Abner, Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar and others went out for Mexican food over the weekend. But what started out as a fun night out with the Call of Duty boys ended up with Scump choking on his dinner.
Nadeshot rushed to Scump and ended up saving his life. It would have been a moment of heroism but the event was overshadowed by a strange interaction between the two.
Nadeshot Saves Scump's Life
During a stream, Symfuhny recalled his night out with fellow Call of Duty streamers including Nadeshot and Scump.
Symfuhny and TimTheTatman expressed shock at what went down. After saving Scump from choking on his food, Nadeshot asked for gifted subs.
"He asked for gifted subs not too long after," Syumfuhny added.
According to the group of streamers, it seemed like Nadeshot was putting a "price" on Scump's life. How many gifted subs was a saved life worth? The streamers didn't reveal how many gifted subs Nadeshot asked for, but someone had jokingly asked TimTheTatman how much gifted subs they'd give someone for saving them to prove the wildness of the request.
Symfuhny recalled that Scump continued to apologize for scaring everyone after the choking incident, but the group all told him not to say sorry and expressed that they were just relieved he was still here.
"I can't believe he almost died," Symfuhny said.
Fans were not shocked about Nadeshot's behavior, however. The CoD community noted that the streamer has always been a bit toxic. After losing to FaZe Banks in a 1v1 challenge, it seemed like he still had some choice words days later.
Scump has not made any public statements about the gifted sub incident. Nadehsot hasn't either, although he recently tweeted about "fake friends" after Scump and others allegedly didn't show up when he texted the group chat to hang out by the pool and drink for a bit. Apparently nobody showed up. It's unclear if this was before or after the choking incident.