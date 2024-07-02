Is the NBA 2K League Dead? CEO Lays Off Staff
Fans of the NBA 2K League have been left quite concerned after a recent update that points towards its demise.
In a recent tweet, esports insider Jake Lucky shared that the NBA 2K League CEO had an "eight minute Zoom call" that ended with laying off "the entire league". This comes after a concerning press release was shared earlier today that seems to point at the esport being completely restructured to be, well, not an esport at all.
Is the NBA 2K League Dead?
In a press release published earlier today, NBA and Take-Two announced that the NBA 2K League was being completely reimagined as a "global digital entertainment business." The "bold new vision" seems to be geared more towards pop culture, video games, and basketball than esports.
One of the big changes includes the 2K League becoming more "accessible." This means that instead of top players competing at a high level, Take-Two envisions the league featuring basketball players and celebrities. This will make it more focused on entertainment and fandom rather than high level esports.
The other changes include targeting younger fans with social media content aimed at entertainment. This could mean posts, content series, and more that have a larger focus on content creators and influencers in the NBA 2K space rather than a serious tone aimed at hardcore esports fans. The live events will also reflect this, changing from intense tournaments to "playful environments" with basketball and pop culture focuses.
The response from esports fans has been unsurprisingly negative. Many comments in response to the news accused the 2K League of not knowing what they're doing or relying on "influencer culture." Others saw the vision, however, noting that sports games are not very popular esports.