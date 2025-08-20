NBA 2K26 Releases Trailer for MyCAREER Mode "Out of Bounds"
MyCAREER mode in NBA 2K26 will have a new story for gamers to follow as they go from high school to the pros.
NBA 2K26 released the trailer for the new MyCAREER mode story to be called "Out of Bounds." The story will be narrated by filmmaker Spike Lee who has been a frequent collaborator with the game on creating stories for MyCAREER.
It was announced with the trailer that MyCAREER would be available to play as part of the early access to the game on August 29. NBA 2K26 officially comes worldwide on September 5 for the PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S & One, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, and PC.
Related Article: NBA 2K26 Making History With New WNBA Options
What Can Gamers Expect with Out of Bounds?
The mode starts with the gamer playing as a player nicknamed "MP" as he navigates through his time in high school. MP starts in Vermont before moving to Los Angeles in the hopes of being discovered by scouts.
That's where MP meets Deon, who appears to serve as a mentor to him. MP also talks with an agent as he works his way to playing against the best high schoolers. There are some ups and downs MP will face where his agent will suggest for him to play in Europe.
All of that leads to MP being selected by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Draft as he starts his pro career there. MP will have a chance to meet and talk with several NBA players who appear in the mode.
Related Article: What is NBA Bounce? Release Date, Game Modes, and More
Esports Impact
MyCAREER looks to be in the same format as it typically has been. Over the past few MyCAREER stories, colleges were introduced as players navigated the college life. With no mention of it in the trailer, that might change things as the player might avoid playing in college. That appears to be replaced by potentially going to Europe instead.
Related Article: NBA 2K26 Release Roadmap Revealed: Full Info Schedule
It's been one of the most popular modes in NBA 2K as that and MyGM are the common ones gamers like to play. There have been mixed reviews from fans of the game regarding MyCAREER, as it has not evolved significantly year after year and does not follow a realistic path to the NBA.
Without the potential college aspect to this game, it could be subject to the same complaints that have been made. Gamers are hoping for a compelling story and a way to level up the player without having to spend more money in the game to upgrade their character.