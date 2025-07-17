NBA 2K26 Release Roadmap Revealed: Full Info Schedule
With the NBA season underway and its Summer League in progress, the NBA 2K26 game is teasing some new information set to be released within the next month.
On Thursday, 2K released the schedule, indicating that at least one aspect of the game's information will be released each week. They will be covering a variety of topics, including gameplay, MyPLAYER, Triple Threat Park, and more.
Here's a look at the full roadmap of what's to come with a sneak peak of what's new with NBA 2K26:
Full Schedule on When New Information Released on NBA 2K26
- July 28 - Gameplay Reveal
- August 4 - MyPLAYER reveal
- August 11 - Triple Threat Park info
- August 18 - MyCAREER reveal
The first piece of information is scheduled for release on the week of July 28, with the full reveal of gameplay. They are emphasizing that they will reward gamers who possess high skill-based controls on the court. The 2K community will be pleased to hear that Shot Meters and Dunk Meters will display green windows, similar to those in NBA 2K24. Layup Timing will separate the skilled finishers and make contested finishes at the rim more impressive.
Gamers will be able to customize how to control their players on the count while playing offense and defense. 2K shared that the gameplay will have improved player-to-player contact on the floor and in the air, as well as improved footwork.
MyPLAYER will be the next full reveal on the week of August 4. New features include gamers' ability to preview unlockable Body Types and give more control over upgrades to the player. Cap Breakers is back with new improvements, and 5-level Takeover & Takeover Ability also is back with more control being offered.
The week of August 11 will be focused on Triple Threat Park, which promises a new location and feel. King of the Court will give players more accessibility by taking part in competitions that offer weekly prizes and VC.
MyCAREER's full reveal is scheduled for release next week, around August 18. The new MyCAREER mode, called "Out of Bounds," places more emphasis on the decisions gamers make in the story that could impact their draft stock. It suggests that if all the objectives are not completed in the mode, it becomes more difficult to fall into the best situation.
Players in MyCAREER go through the NBA Draft process. The way your player plays will depend on which NBA teams are a good fit, and there's the option to take part in private workouts with teams.
MyNBA will also reveal the details of the modes the week of August 18. Banners will be hung from NBA arenas when a team wins a championship each year. MyGM will have more customization and will be able to import custom rosters and draft classes.
The final reveal will be The City, which will occur the week of August 25. The Park has undergone a makeover with new designs, as the mode is more focused on scenery and improved lighting. A new leaderboard will be available to track progress in modes like The Theater and The REC.
Esports Impact
Fans of NBA 2K have been waiting for new features to be included in the game, as there have been complaints of the modes getting stagnant. More control of gameplay will make the experience on the court better, to reward those players who have better control against their opponents.
The City needed an upgrade and change as it was becoming more redundant. Its new leaderboard will be great to see, with hopes that more online game modes in The City will spark more players to play in it, especially with Nintendo Switch owners getting first access to the mode.
