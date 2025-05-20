Netflix Follows up Arcane, Devil May Cry With Clash of Clans Animated Series
Supercell's mobile game Clash of Clans has entertained its community since 2012. Since it is an accessible, quick-to-play title, many gamers have progressed in their spare time at work or school. However, it also has a large competitive community that takes their Clans to another level and aspires to esports greatness.
Over a decade after its launch, Netflix has announced a Clash of Clans animated series. This launch will follow an ongoing trend of video-game adaptations like League of Legends' Arcane and could have big implications for the esports world. Let's explore everything we know.
Clash of Clans is Coming to Netflix
On May 20 2025, Netflix's official X.com account made an unexpected announcement: Clash of Clans will receive an animated series adaptation. In full, the post read: "Prepare your village! The world of Clash of Clans is coming to life as an animated series on Netflix." It has since received over 1.4 million views.
This is not Netflix's first video game adaptation. Arcane, inspired by League of Legends' Runeterra world, was a smashing success following its 2021 launch. The series included several well-known League characters, like Vi, Caitlyn and Jinx, and developed their backstories throughout the show. Alongside its favorable reviews, the show also earned appreciation for its smooth animation and unique visual style.
Though this release's upbeat vibe will vastly differ from Arcane's classically tragic plot, the Clash of Clans community is generally excited for an adaptation. Discord's official account event responded to the post, calling it "absolute cinema." Another user, @Surfnboy, called the decision "my childhood coming to life."
Some fans have concerns about how the game's MMO format would translate to a show. Clash of Clans does have a single-player campaign, but its main focus is its faction-based PVP. This means few fully developed characters exist, and players know little about their lore. However, this could also offer Supercell and Netflix more creative freedom in constructing the show's plot.
In addition, Supercell has already created several short films and cinematics. These often receive positive reactions, with "Lost and Crowned" earning over 67 million views and 1.3 million likes. The clips have a few recurring characters, who are based on the game's Troop types. The Barbarian is typically Clash of Clans' mascot and appears on its logo. Players will also commonly see the Archer and Goblin. The Hog Rider is one of the game's most popular Troop types, since he has sparked countless memes and pop-culture references. Many netizens hope he will appear in the Clash of Clans series.
When Will the Netflix Clash of Clans Series Release?
The Clash of Clans Netflix series currently has no public release date. In addition, it is not clear what stage the show's development is in. Netflix's Clash of Clans release could take anywhere from a few months to several years. It's not uncommon for complex animations to have longer development times. Arcane, for example, had a three-year gap between its first and second seasons.
What Does this Mean for Esports and Gaming?
Mobile games are seeing a major renaissance in 2025. Riot Games' VALORANT is launching a mobile version in China with plans to expand internationally, and Epic Games' Fortnite Mobile has just returned to the App Store after four years.
While these big-name titles will bring fresh attention to the mobile format, they are still new players in the industry. With over a decade of history, Clash of Clans already has a strong influence and a loyal fan base, giving it a head start in boosting its presence. A Netflix series adaptation will push mobile gaming further into mainstream culture. In addition, it will attract a new generation of players to Clash of Clans and the title's esports scene.