New Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch 2 - Everything We Know
Nintendo has done it again. While revealing the company’s next console, the Nintendo Switch 2, it looks like the next iteration of Mario Kart has slipped past the starting line.
In the reveal trailer for the Switch 2 on Jan. 16, the focus was entirely on showing off the new console and how Nintendo is changing the design compared to its predecessor. But in the final moments of the video, we got a glimpse at the next Mario Kart game which is likely going to release in a similar timeframe to the Switch 2.
Everything We Know About Mario Kart for the Nintendo Switch 2
With the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal we also saw our first look at what appears to be Mario Kart 9, or Mario Kart 10 if Nintendo counts Mario Kart Tour as a main entry in the series. We didn’t get any additional information about the game, but here is what can be observed just from looking at the footage that was shown.
In the initial footage, we see Mario and friends zooming down the track, showing off new designs for several familiar faces including an overhaul for Donkey Kong that takes his design more in line with his older looks and the Super Mario Bros. movie. Some users have speculated that the new look is a mix of fresh takes and throwbacks to the more chibi-style of Super Mario Kart too.
On this new track, we see 15 different characters racing, which is already more than the 12-player cap Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had. An overhead view of a race’s starting line also shows potential room for more racers, leading players to speculate up to 24 player lobbies will be supported, perhaps in a way reminiscent of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s eight-player offering.
There are also talks of how the game’s roster of racers will shape up if races are also getting bigger, with the idea of a “Nintendo Kart” still being thrown around in that same Smash Bros. vein.
Mario Kart 8 already added Link, the Inklings, and the Villager and Isabelle from Animal Crossing, along with stages, costumes, and karts based on other Nintendo IPs such as Big Blue from F-Zero. Getting additional appearances from Captain Falcon, Fox McCloud, and other characters isn’t out of the question, though the game is almost certainly going to keep the Mario Kart title.
There is also a chance this new Mario Kart will further embrace some shifts in the franchise’s core gameplay by focusing more on tracks that don’t use traditional laps.
In the desert stage, it looks like you can see very far into the distance on the straight track and the Yoshi’s burger stand appears to act as a pit stop where players can pick up an Item Box or two along the way. This wouldn’t be entirely new, as Mario Kart has featured tracks that don’t loop in multiple previous games, but taking it a step further by implementing elements of games like Forza and other racing titles would be an interesting way to show what the Switch 2 is capable of.
As of now, we don’t have a release date for the Switch 2 or the new Mario Kart game, but we should hear more about both in the April Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation.