New Pokémon Legends Z-A Is Fake, But Might Hint At Game's Plot
Another Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak is making the rounds online and, while the new details are likely fake, parts of the anonymous post hint at what the game’s story could be.
On 4chan, a new anonymous poster shared a large list of information they claim is accurate for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This includes a date for a new trailer, the full release date for the game, pre-order bonuses, and plenty of content for the game itself—most of which seem unlikely.
We are almost guaranteed to see a new trailer for Legends: Z-A on Pokémon Day 2025, making it a full year between the game’s initial reveal and its second trailer. A May 16, 2025 release date could also be in the cards, but there are no supporting details to back up this random poster’s claims.
Likewise, the post lists 21 different new Mega Evolutions for Pokémon like Dragonite, Raichu, Chandelure, and all of the Kalos region Starters, Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja. Most of those don’t stand out as odd, but seeing Zangoose without Seviper and Tyrantrum without Aurorus is a red flag. Beyond that, Zygarde is mentioned but Zeraora isn’t, which conflicts with the massive Legends: Z-A and Game Freak leaks we saw in October.
Overall, we should discount most of the gameplay-focused info from this post, even the more generalized bullet points like Abilities being included or the level of exploration in Lumiose City. However, the story elements mentioned line up with plenty of theories from the community regarding Zygarde and how the expansion project will work.
The official wording from The Pokémon Company on what Legends: Z-A will focus on is “an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape [Lumiose City] into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon.” Based on that and the original X and Y story, we can easily guess Zygarde will play a bigger role due to its own Pokédex description from Gen VI that states “When the Kalos region's ecosystem falls into disarray, it appears and reveals its secret power.”
The 4chan post claims that players will be harvesting the power of Mega Evolution and Zygarde Cells to modernize Lumiose, though it will negatively impact habitats in the region and make certain Pokémon aggressive, including the Legendary trio, Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde. As a result, you will initially work with the City Council to work on this project before defecting to work against them after seeing the damage you have helped cause to nature.
This leak also notes Professor Sycamore is opposed to this idea while Diantha is part of the Project Council, though that seems odd considering their connection in X and Y. So if the leak claims this is a continuation of X and Y’s story in the future without Gyms and the Elite Four, that is one of several inconsistencies, barring Diantha potentially being kept in the dark and pivoting to this project after Lysandre’s end.
Because The Pokémon Company skipped releasing a main Pokémon game in 2024 and did not drop a new Legends: Z-A trailer at all, Pokémon fans are “starved” for content for the first time in over a decade. If anything, this leak is accurate in that a bigger showcase for Z-A will show up for Pokémon Day 2025 on Feb. 27, 2025, which should include our first look at actual gameplay, some plot, and a release date for the game.