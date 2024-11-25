What's Next After Arcane? Creator Teases New Shows
Arcane Season 3's ambiguous ending left fans worldwide wondering: what's next? According to Arcane co-creator Christian Linke, three follow-up projects are in development. Here's what we know about Arcane's follow-up projects and what League of Legends characters fans may see next.
Arcane's Follow-Up Shows
Arcane's co-creator Christian Linke appeared on streamer Necrit94's Twitch channel with 112,000 followers. The two had a conversation about Arcane and Riot Games' future visions, where Linke confirmed that "right now we're developing the follow-up projects" and "we're really looking at every region [from the Runeterra universe]." A fan in the Twitch chat asked Linke for a hint at the next show. He responded, saying the team is exploring fan suggestions and "we are exploring quite a bit in Noxus, Ionia, Demacia... we start, really, with character stories." Linke noted that he is confident the team is "investing in the right stories" by focusing on the directions fans want the franchise to take.
Noxus
According to League of Legends lore, Noxus is a "powerful empire with a fearsome reputation." It is a "brutal, expansionist, and threatening" society that emphasizes strength and a 'might makes right' mentality. The nation formed after a group of barbarian tribes stormed the central city. Many Noxian characters wield magic, and family legacies are heavily respected.
Reputable League of Legends leaks indicate that the next League of Legends season will focus on Noxus, so Noxus' story might be the first Arcane follow-up project. In addition, Noxus' soldiers are featured heavily in Arcane's last act. Fans met two characters (Ambessa and Mel) from the empire in the show, and an easter egg showed Noxus Champion Swain's three-eyed raven in the final few scenes.
Noxus' Champions:
- Ambessa
- Mel (Possible leaked future Champion)
- Briar
- Cassiopeia
- Darius
- Draven
- Katarina
- Kled
- Leblanc
- Mordekaiser
- Riven
- Rell
- Samira
- Sion
- Swain
- Talon
- Vladimir
Ionia
Ionia is a "number of allied provinces scattered across a massive archipelago, known to many as the First Lands". Ionian citizens value meditation, discipline, balance and spirituality. The country's landscape includes forests, mountains and cliffs, and it is sensitive to magic and the spirit world.
Noxus and Ionia are firm enemies since the empire invaded Ionia's First Lands and wreaked havoc. Much of the country wants to take revenge on Noxus though factions like Shojin Monks, the Kinkou, the Navorian Brotherhood and the Order of Shadow have differing opinions on handling the situation. Perhaps a new season could focus on Ionia and Noxus' military conflict.
Ionia's Champions:
- Ahri
- Akali
- Irelia
- Ivern
- Jhin
- Karma
- Kayn
- Kennen
- Lee Sin
- Lillia
- Master Yi
- Wukong
- Rakan
- Sett
- Shen
- Syndra
- Varus
- Xayah
- Yasuo
- Yone
- Zed
Demacia
League of Legends' official lore site describes Demacia as "a strong, lawful kingdom with a prestigious military history" which "[values] the ideas of justice, honor, and duty most highly". Demacians take pride in their country's heritage and are led by a line of kings. League of Legends players may be familiar with the Jarvans including Jarvan IV, who are Demacia's current ruling dynasty.
Demacia invests in military strength and its capital city dampens magical power. It is extremely isolationist and has strictly protected borders. The most likely story to emerge from a Demacia-centered show would focus on Garen, Lux, and Silas and tell the tale of Demacia's cruel treatment of magic users. This would be a natural follow-up to Arcane warning about the dangers of the misuse of magic, but make magic users more sympathetic.
Demacia's Champions:
- Fiora
- Galio
- Garen
- Jarvan IV
- Kayle
- Lucian
- Lux
- Morgana
- Poppy
- Quinn
- Shyvana
- Sona
- Sylas
- Vayne
- Xin Zhao
When would the next Arcane follow-up project release?
Arcane's first season was in production for 6 years from 2015-2021, so a similar time might elapse before a follow-up project arrives. In addition to an initial pitch, a fresh season will require new concept art, animation rigs and storyboards. Riot Games staff have not commented yet on any follow-up production schedule.