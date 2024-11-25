What's Next After Arcane? Creator Teases New Shows

Information about Season 1 of 2025 | #LeagueOfLegends

> Season 1 of 2025 will be themed around Noxus.

> There will be a Summoner's Rift themed around Noxus.

> Mel Medarda will be released during this season.

> A Noxian champion will receive a VGU/ASU in 2025.



