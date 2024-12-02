New Switch 2 Leak Shows First Look at Joycons
Nintendo Switch 2 fever is reaching its peak as every passing day without an announcement is making fans even more desperate. The last five or so months of speculation have had gamers waiting for Nintendo to drop the first bits of info about its upcoming console – which is confirmed to be revealed before the end of March 2025, with current rumors pointing to a January reveal.
This came to a head two months ago when potential mockups of Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and specs appeared online. These mockups reveal that the system will not shake things up in terms of appearance, looking like a bigger version of the console we know and love. However, these were only mockups consisting of 3D models and hardware shells for the system and two Joy-Con.
However, it appears that the first images of Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers have potentially leaked online. A video posted on Chinese social media site Bilibili by user 马里奥68 was spotted by YouTuber ActualAero, who posted the Switch 2-related images from the video on Twitter earlier today.
The leak shows new Joy-Con, which are chunkier than the original Nintendo Switch iteration, featuring larger SL/SR buttons, new release buttons, and what appears to be Infrared sensors on both Joy-Con as opposed to it just being on the right Joy-Con with the original Switch.
Are the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks real?
As with any leak, it's important to take things with a grain of salt no matter how convincing they are –even leaks like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Grinch leak may seem incredibly convincing only to be proven wrong. Until Nintendo itself showcases Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, we won't actually be able to tell if these images are legitimate; however, that won't stop us from speculating.
The first major talking point about these supposed Nintendo Switch 2 leaks is that they very much match the hardware mockup leak from earlier this year. Now, on one hand, this could lend both leaks some extra believability. But at the same time, it's entirely possible that whoever is responsible for this leak made these to look like the leaked mockups and piggybacked off of a previous leak.
That being said, leaks of this nature from China are quite common, as many consoles are manufactured in the country. Last year we saw the PS5 Slim's look revealed early via a leak on Chinese forums that even had videos of hardware mockups surfacing. So it's not entirely out of the question for a leak like this to be legitimate.