Nintendo: We Might FINALLY Have a Switch 2 Reveal Date
Nintendo is adamant about keeping its upcoming successor to the Nintendo Switch under wraps until the company is ready to show it off, and we might have a little glimpse into when that first reveal will happen.
While Nintendo itself continues to say very little about its next console, the rumored Switch 2 is going to be revealed sooner rather than later. We have an exact cutoff date for when the Switch 2 will be shown, and thanks to an apparent leak, that could happen as early as January.
When Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Be Revealed in 2025?
In both instances of mentioning a potential Switch 2, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa only noted that the console would be revealed before the end of the 2024 fiscal year. Even with all of the other details we have seen leaked, this still means the announcement is due before March 31, 2025.
According to multiple anonymous leakers on sites like Weibo and Famiboards, the Switch 2 could be revealed in January and will actually launch in March. Only one of these leakers has an actual history of sharing Nintendo information, however, they did correctly predict most content in the previous Nintendo Direct.
If Nintendo does reveal the Switch 2 in January and confirm a March release date, that would be a much quicker turnaround to launch compared to basically every other console on the market. Even the original Switch was initially shown six months before it launched in March 2017, though it only got a full Nintendo Direct presentation about it in January 2017, so this isn’t an unprecedented timetable to predict for Nintendo.
Will There Be a Pokémon Announcement for Switch 2?
Along with the “leaks” about a January reveal for the Nintendo Switch 2, new rumors about a Pokémon announcement were also shared—even if it isn’t about the game people would expect.
While most recent leaks centered around Pokémon Legends: Z-A and older Pokémon games, the most recent information shared by multiple people, such as infamous Pokémon leaker, Khu, is about Pokémon HOME.
According to Khu and one of the sources involved in the Switch 2 info, Pokémon HOME could be getting a massive update in the near future—potentially alongside either the Switch 2 or Legends: Z-A’s launch in 2025.
Related Article: No One Used This Starter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Khu’s comments on the update are vague, but it appears they are hinting at more features or some type of compatibility with every Pokémon featured in the National Pokédex. If the latter is true, there is a small chance an upcoming Pokémon game will include every Pokémon from the franchise's long history.
The Weibo source stated that HOME will be featured on Switch 2, which isn’t a surprise since the console will be backward compatible with the original Switch software. Along with that, they teased that Grand Oak will be replaced as the character running HOME after being featured in the game since launch.
Using the coded message included in their post, fans have concluded that the person taking over HOME might be Bianca, one of the rivals from Black and White. According to the source, this will be a hint at the next Pokémon games coming after Generation 10, likely meaning some form of return to Unova via a Black and White remake or potential Black 3 and White 3.
If Bianca does become involved in HOME, this will continue Game Freak’s usage of its other apps and storage systems as ways to include new Pokémon and characters. Previously, Professor Burnet, a prominent character in the Pokémon Sun and Moon games and anime was originally introduced in the 3DS’ Pokémon Dream Radar app.
Why is Nintendo Switch Ending Service in China?
Not all of the recent Nintendo Switch news is positive, as Nintendo will be ending most services for the console in China between March 31 and May 15, 2026.
The Chinese Nintendo eShop will stop offering all paid and free games and software on March 31, 2026. On May 15, 2026, the storefront will cease accepting download or redemption codes for products while discontinuing a majority of its online services.
No reason for this decision was given, though this is likely due to the difficulty in releasing games in China and upkeepiit is likely due to the difficulty of releasing games in China and maintaining online services under the country’s strict gaming laws. Users may also decide to obtain non-Chinese Switch consoles to avoid the limited game offerings.
None of these changes will impact those global consoles, including online services under the country’s strict gaming laws, and users deciding to obtain non-Chinese Switch consoles to avoid its limited game offerings. Some online features for existing games should still be available.
Nintendo partnered with Tencent to bring its games and console to China in 2019 and has only released a small selection of games that were approved for release in the country since the Tencent version.
For anyone who has a Chinese Switch and will be impacted by these services ending, Nintendo is offering users with a connected WeChat account a chance to redeem four free games from its available first-party library. This offer will be live from Nov. 27, 2024 to March 31, 2026 and include games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee!
NEXT: Path of Exile 2 Release Guide: Release Date, System Requirements, Crossplay, and more