NFL 2K Playmakers Shuts Down, What is the Future of NFL 2K?
NFL 2K fans got some bad news to close out April as one of its most recent games is set to be sunsetted.
On Wednesday, NFL 2K Playmakers announced on their social media page that the game would be shut down and no longer playable on June 30 at 12:00 p.m. PST. All players will be gifted 1,000 tokens to use, and in-app currency purchases are no longer available, but they can use any remaining currency with in-game store offers and boosts.
The mobile game had been an essential step for NFL games to be played outside of EA Sports' Madden and the first in two decades for 2K to be involved. There is no word on what it means for the future for the NFL and 2K Sports with any potential releases of other games.
Statement From NFL 2K Playmakers
Alongside the news of the game being shut down, NFL 2K Playmakers shared a short statement to fans of the game.
"From the first card pulls, to the final drives, to celebrating unforgettable plays, to debating the best lineups, every play you made helped shape this game. Your passion, feedback, and love for football made NFL 2K Playmakers more than just a game - it helped build a community."
"Thank you for being part of the NFL 2K Playmakers community. We appreciate every one of you."
History Behind NFL 2K Playmakers
In 2020, 2K Games got back into the NFL space with the announcement that they would make an arcade game. This would be the first NFL game released by 2K Games since ESPN NFL 2K5 was released in 2004 after EA Sports got the exclusive rights to make NFL games.
The game's release was delayed several times over multiple years. In 2024, NFL 2K Playmakers became available for gamers.
NFL 2K Playmakers is a mobile game where cards would get collected to be played on the field. There were three key game modes that players could participate in to be right in the action:
- Red Zone Drive Mode - This mode focuses on players using their knowledge of the game to be strategic about what plays they call to score a touchdown. They draft players' cards and select which play to run to win rewards.
- Seasons Mode - Players would draft a team and go through a whole season to win the Super Bowl at the end of the mode.
- Gamechangers Mode - Based on what happened in real life, players can call the shots on building the perfect lineup, similar to fantasy football. With cards won in Red Zone Drive Mode, players can set their lineup and see how the players perform in real life.
Esports Impact
It's the end of a short era for 2K Games after finding themselves back making NFL games. While many fans hoped to capture the magic of the original NFL 2K games, they at least saw the studio get its foot in the door. The future of 2K making NFL games is up in the air as players only have two more months to enjoy the beloved mobile game.