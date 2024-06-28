NICKMERCS Banned On Twitch, Likely for Transphobic Language
Controversial Twitch streamer NICKMERCS has been banned from the streaming platform this morning. According to him, the ban was due to transphobic language he used during his most recent broadcast.
NICKMERCS has repeatedly doubled down on his views on the transgender community and this is not the first time there have been consequences for his speech. Last year, a custom NICKMERCS skin was removed from Call of Duty after a similar controversy.
Related Article: Dr Disrespect Says He Did Message a Minor on Twitch
According to StreamBans.com, this is NICKMERCS' first ban since the platform began tracking in July of 2019.
This ban also comes just days after NICKMERCS publicly distanced himself from frequent collaborator Dr Disrespect, who returned to the spotlight when a former employee revealed the reason for his Twitch ban on Twitter/X