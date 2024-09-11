Nickmercs Explains Where He Stands on Dr Disrespect
It seems as though Dr Disrespect has lost some of his streaming pals along the way and Nickmercs recently announced he is one of them.
During a recent stream, Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff addressed ongoing complaints from fans that he didn't stick by Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm when it was first revealed that he had been permanently banned from Twitch all those years ago for messaging a minor on the platform. But Nickmercs wants to put this discussion to rest.
Nickmercs explained that Dr Disrespect had reached out to him at the time to apologize for him getting "dragged into it" since many streamers associated with Doc were getting harassed by fans to show their support for the Two-Time.
Related Article: Is Dr Disrespect Going to Stream on Kick?
Fans had told Nickmercs at the time to stand by his friend and wait for the facts. But around the same time, Dr Disrespect had shared the since-deleted tweet where he admitted to inappropriate messages with a minor.
Now, Dr Disrespect has returned and discussed the matter in a stream called "The Truth." He told fans that the judge found "nothing illegal" but Nickmercs said that doesn't change anything.
Nickmercs Agrees That Dr Disrespect Is a Pedophile
During a livestream, Nickmercs told fans that he is not in support of Dr Disrespect, not even after learning any of the new details behind the situation. He said that Doc may not want to be called a pedophile but that his actions pointed at that label being accurate.
"It's not illegal, but you messaged a minor and it was inappropriate," Nickmercs said bluntly. "It's not about legality. Him doing what he did, I think he was being 'that.' Late 30s, you got a kid and a wife and you're doing stuff like that, man..."
Nickmercs continued: "I firmly believe he was wrong. I don't care if he broke any laws. He admitted to it. There was at least a convo going on. He admitted to cheating on his wife. Put two and two together."
While Nickmercs has challenged Dr Disrespect to reveal the Whispers (since he claimed in his recent stream that nothing wrong happened in them), he also told fans that he does agree with Doc that Twitch has something against him.
But do the new comments from Doc change how Nickmercs feels? No. So for now, don't expect Nickmercs to stand up for his former streaming buddy.
Dr Disrespect fans were disappointed in the Twitch clip above. Many said they lost respect for Nickmercs while others pointed out the irony of him condemning Dr Disrespect while streaming in front of a MAGA hat.