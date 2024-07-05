NICKMERCS Unbanned on Twitch After 1 Week
NICKMERCS can return to Twitch today, his one week ban now lifted. According to StreamerBans, the ban lasted a total of 1 week, 4 minutes and 48 seconds.
The controversial streamer was banned last week and while Twitch typically does not explicitly publicize the reason behind bans, NICKMERCS himself stated on Twitter/X that it was for using transphobic language. He has continued to double down on his anti-transgender messaging since the ban, but it remains to be seen how he will approach talking about the subject following this time away from streaming.
