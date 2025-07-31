Monster Hunter, Octopath, Cronos Headline STACKED Nintendo Direct: Full Recap
Nintendo isn’t slowing down now that the Switch 2 has officially launched. First, it was the release of the highly anticipated sequel of Mario Kart, and Nintendo’s success only magnified when Donkey Kong Bananza was released at the end of July.
Now Nintendo is back again with its July 31 Direct, aimed explicitly at its partner showcase. While they may not be directly Nintendo titles like Mario Kart and Donkey Kong were. These are still titles loved by the masses. Not only that but some of these titles will be available for both the Switch 1 and the Switch 2 so fans still waiting on the new console can get a taste.
Here is everything featured in the Nintendo Direct partner showcase.
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
First on the list to kick things off is from Capcom’s beloved Monster Hunter series. There are over 25 different titles and spin-offs in the Monster Hunter universe, and Twisted Reflection is no different.
This new title is a sequel to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which Nintendo released in July of 2021. Not much was revealed about the latest game; however, we did get a tentative release date of 2026 for the Switch 2.
Once Upon A KATAMARI
This new KATAMARI game is coming to the Nintendo Switch, not the Switch 2, on October 24, 2025, from Bandai Namco. The game revolves around the player rolling a ball of different items and structures throughout the ages.
Items will have the player expand their collection, and a fully customizable system will let them pick and choose the size, shape, and color of their Prince and Cousin. Not only that, but the game will also feature online play of up to four players for friends to compete against one another.
Just Dance 2026
The Just Dance series is beloved by many and has been a staple of the Nintendo console world for almost two decades. 2026 will usher in a new game in the franchise with 40 new songs and characters, but that’s not all.
Just Dance 2026 will also feature a new co-op party mode this time around. This way, fans of the franchise can compete against their friends in online or local play, just like the good old days. Just Dance 2026 releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 14, 2025.
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
This new Dragon Ball fighter will be coming to both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. With over 180 fighters from the anime franchise, players will battle it out in an episode-style fighting mode. Not only that, players will also get to relive iconic Dragon Ball stories from the series through the lens of eight characters, including Goku.
But if you’re not a fan of how certain stories turned out, that’s fine! Players can also create new stories and alternative universes with these battles, meaning every new fight could be a different outcome. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will release for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on November 14, 2025.
PAC-MAN World 2 Re-PAC
A remake of the 3D PAC-MAN platformer is hitting the consoles later this year from Bandai Namco. Explore new puzzles, levels, and more with PAC-MAN when the game releases on September 26, 2025.
Plants vs. Zombies
The beloved Plants vs. Zombies series will come to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 later this year, featuring local co-op and PvP elements for the first time. You can get in on the action when the game releases on October 23, 2025.
Honorable Mentions Coming This Year
- Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Persona 3 Reload - October 23, 2025
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment - Winter 2025
- EA Esports Madden 26 - August 14, 2025
- EA Sports FC 2026 - September 26, 2025
- Chillin’ by the Fire - July 31, 2025
- Hela - 2026
- Star Wars Outlaws September 4, 2025
- Cronos The New Dawn - September 5, 2025
- Yakuza Kiwami II - November 13, 2025
- Goodnight Universe - November 11, 2025
- NBA Bounce - September 26, 2025
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Wheatflour Wonderland - Fall 2025
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - July 31, 2025
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance - August 29, 2025
- Borderlands 4 - October 3, 2025
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - 2026
- Octopath Traveler - December 4, 2025
Esports Impact on new Nintendo Switch titles
Apex Legends joining the Nintendo Switch 2 is a significant development for the console. Historically, Apex Legends has been primarily played on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but the new graphics and capabilities of the latest title mark a shift in this trend.
With Apex Legends launching on the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 5, 2025, we can expect an increase in player count on that platform. Additionally, the new controller design for the Switch 2 enhances the gaming experience, making it likely that Apex Legends players on this console will thrive both in and out of ranked play.