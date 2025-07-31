Esports illustrated

Monster Hunter, Octopath, Cronos Headline STACKED Nintendo Direct: Full Recap

Nintendo returns with its July 31 Direct, spotlighting third-party titles in a special Partner Showcase. While not core Nintendo IPs, these games are still fan favorites.

Nintendo Switch announces new Monster Hunter title
Nintendo Switch announces new Monster Hunter title / Image via Nintendo

Nintendo isn’t slowing down now that the Switch 2 has officially launched. First, it was the release of the highly anticipated sequel of Mario Kart, and Nintendo’s success only magnified when Donkey Kong Bananza was released at the end of July.

Now Nintendo is back again with its July 31 Direct, aimed explicitly at its partner showcase. While they may not be directly Nintendo titles like Mario Kart and Donkey Kong were. These are still titles loved by the masses. Not only that but some of these titles will be available for both the Switch 1 and the Switch 2 so fans still waiting on the new console can get a taste.

Here is everything featured in the Nintendo Direct partner showcase.  

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

First on the list to kick things off is from Capcom’s beloved Monster Hunter series. There are over 25 different titles and spin-offs in the Monster Hunter universe, and Twisted Reflection is no different. 

This new title is a sequel to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which Nintendo released in July of 2021. Not much was revealed about the latest game; however, we did get a tentative release date of 2026 for the Switch 2.

Monster Hunter 3 Stories
Monster Hunter Stories 3 releases in 2026 / Image via Nintendo

Once Upon A KATAMARI

This new KATAMARI game is coming to the Nintendo Switch, not the Switch 2, on October 24, 2025, from Bandai Namco. The game revolves around the player rolling a ball of different items and structures throughout the ages. 

Items will have the player expand their collection, and a fully customizable system will let them pick and choose the size, shape, and color of their Prince and Cousin. Not only that, but the game will also feature online play of up to four players for friends to compete against one another.

Just Dance 2026

The Just Dance series is beloved by many and has been a staple of the Nintendo console world for almost two decades. 2026 will usher in a new game in the franchise with 40 new songs and characters, but that’s not all. 

Just Dance 2026 will also feature a new co-op party mode this time around. This way, fans of the franchise can compete against their friends in online or local play, just like the good old days. Just Dance 2026 releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 14, 2025. 

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO

This new Dragon Ball fighter will be coming to both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. With over 180 fighters from the anime franchise, players will battle it out in an episode-style fighting mode. Not only that, players will also get to relive iconic Dragon Ball stories from the series through the lens of eight characters, including Goku. 

But if you’re not a fan of how certain stories turned out, that’s fine! Players can also create new stories and alternative universes with these battles, meaning every new fight could be a different outcome. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will release for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on November 14, 2025.

PAC-MAN World 2 Re-PAC

PAC-MAN World 2 Re-PAC
PAC-MAN World 2 takes PAC-MAN to a new level / Image via Nintendo

A remake of the 3D PAC-MAN platformer is hitting the consoles later this year from Bandai Namco. Explore new puzzles, levels, and more with PAC-MAN when the game releases on September 26, 2025.

Plants vs. Zombies

The beloved Plants vs. Zombies series will come to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 later this year, featuring local co-op and PvP elements for the first time. You can get in on the action when the game releases on October 23, 2025.

Honorable Mentions Coming This Year

Yakuza Kiwami II
The Yakuza franchise is back with another title. / Image via Nintendo
  • Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Persona 3 Reload - October 23, 2025
  • Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment - Winter 2025
  • EA Esports Madden 26 - August 14, 2025
  • EA Sports FC 2026 - September 26, 2025
  • Chillin’ by the Fire - July 31, 2025
  • Hela - 2026
  • Star Wars Outlaws September 4, 2025 
  • Cronos The New Dawn - September 5, 2025 
  • Yakuza Kiwami II - November 13, 2025
  • Goodnight Universe - November 11, 2025
  • NBA Bounce - September 26, 2025 
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Wheatflour Wonderland - Fall 2025
  • Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - July 31, 2025 
  • SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance - August 29, 2025
  • Borderlands 4 - October 3, 2025 
  • The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - 2026
  • Octopath Traveler - December 4, 2025

Esports Impact on new Nintendo Switch titles

Characters Posing in Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Apex Legends joining the Nintendo Switch 2 is a significant development for the console. Historically, Apex Legends has been primarily played on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but the new graphics and capabilities of the latest title mark a shift in this trend.

With Apex Legends launching on the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 5, 2025, we can expect an increase in player count on that platform. Additionally, the new controller design for the Switch 2 enhances the gaming experience, making it likely that Apex Legends players on this console will thrive both in and out of ranked play.

DANNY APPLEFORD

Danny Appleford is a writer for Esports on SI, where he covers everything from pro Valorant matches to the latest Nintendo buzz. Before landing at SI in 2025, he wrote for Upcomer, Dot Esports, and Dexerto, diving deep into Call of Duty, PlayStation news, and whatever else the gaming world threw his way. Danny earned his degree in Integrated Media from Boise State University in 2024. These days, when he's not writing, he can be seen either playing the latest trending video game or taking his Australian Shepherd Koda on a walk.

