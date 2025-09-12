New Mario Movie, Fire Emblem, Pokémon DLC and More - Full Nintendo Direct Recap
Nintendo didn't hold back with its September Nintendo Direct, giving out plenty of updates on existing games and sharing reveals for new titles that fans have been waiting ages for. This includes things like more Mario games, Pokémon DLC and dates for upcoming titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Super Mario Galaxy Movie Coming in 2026
The sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is officially called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and will take cues directly from the game, along with its own original elements. It will be released in Spring 2026.
But fans who don’t want to wait for the movie will have something old, yet new, to look forward to leading up to the movie.
Super Mario Galaxy Collection Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch
After years of speculation, a bundle of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 from the Nintendo Wii is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on Oct. 2. There will also be new amiibo for Mario and Rosalina released on April 2, 2026.
This will be the first time Super Mario Galaxy 2 is available on Switch. Both games will be available on the Nintendo eShop too, with no restrictions, unlike the version of Galaxy previously available in the 3D All-Stars bundle that was only available for a limited time.
New pages are also available for Rosalina’s Storybook in both games, adding additional story details for one of Mario’s most beloved games.
Mario Tennis Fever Brings the Sports Title Back With New Mechanics
Mario Tennis Fever is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on Feb. 12. This is an entirely new entry in the Mario Tennis franchise, with brand new mechanics, multiplayer modes and singe player content.
Equipment for characters will be customizable, and other new mechanics will take the game in unique directions too.
The Mario Tennis entry on the original Switch actually had a surprising run as an esports title, appearing at multiple Super Smash Bros. tournaments early in the console's lifecycle. While the lack of long term support and gameplay issues cut its lifespan short, perhaps the Switch 2 will give Mario Tennis Fever a chance to become the ranked and competitive sports game we've been looking for
Mario Wonder Gets an Upgrade for Switch 2
Not only is Super Mario Bros. Wonder going to look better on Switch 2, but it will also feature entirely original content with the Meetup in Bellabel Park expansion, when it releases in Spring 2026.
This version of the game will include new multiplayer content not featured in the original game, such as Run, Hide! Phanto Tag, and more.
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Makes a Mysterious 2026 Appearance
Yoshi is getting a new game in Spring 2026, focused on a mysterious book and the stories it holds within. Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass - Esports Impact takes a storybook approach to the Yoshi’s Island look, where you need to complete specific tasks to fill in the story.
Tomodachi Life Sequel Sure is Coming
Tomodachi Life - Living the Dream is still a thing, and sure does look like a direct expansion of the original 3DS classic. It is set to drop on Switch and Switch 2 in Spring 2026 with returning and entirely new content.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Finally Hits Switch 2 in 2026
After a bit of waiting, Square Enix is finally putting Final Fantasy VII Remake and its Intergrade expansion out on Nintendo Switch 2. The game launches on Jan. 22, and will include both the base game and its DLC, releasing for the first time on a Nintendo platform.
Hades 2 Takes on Time With Switch 2 Release
Following the blockbuster hit of Hades, which took the original Switch by storm, Hades 2 will release first on console via Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on Sept. 25. A physical version of the game will launch on Nov. 20.
This will be the first time the game is available on console at all, and there will be a Switch 2 Edition.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment Brings New Action in November
After a big wait for the date, Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment is finally confirmed for a Nov. 6 release on Nintendo Switch 2. More teases about how the game will expand on Tears of the Kingdom’s story were also included in the new trailer.
Dragon Quest VII Gets a Reimagined Look
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined brings an entirely new look and feel to the classic game on Feb. 5, 2026. This adds yet another Square Enix classic to the list of available remakes on the Switch system.
Virtua Boy Comes to Nintendo Switch
While no one was asking for it, the Virtua Boy is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Feb. 17, with a gradual rollout for 14 classic games.
These games will require a special accessory to play, which will be available in a regular and cardboard variant closer to launch.
Metroid Prime 4 Goes Offroad This December
Metroid Prime 4 finally has a release date! The game launches on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on Dec. 4.
A new trailer shows a bit more gameplay, including a new mode of transportation as Samus hops on a sleek bike and rides around an open area. Several amiibo were also announced, with two launching Nov. 6, and Sylux getting one on Dec. 4.
Donkey Kong Bananza Gets New DLC and a Demo Right Now
Donkey Kong Bananza isn’t waiting to put out more content, as the game is getting a bushel of paid DLC that will be out later today! The DK Island and Emerald Rush expansion will let players roam around the classic DK Island location and features additional content.
One piece of additional content will see players talking with Void Kong, after the complete the game, and take on special challenges as part of the Void Company.
In addition to the DLC, a free demo for Donkey Kong Bananza is also going live on the Nintendo eShop today.
Pokémon Pokopia is an Animal Crossing Attempt
In what looks to be an attempt from The Pokémon Company to capture a more casual audience, Pokémon Pokopia takes the franchise in an Animal Crossing direction by letting players build and cultivate their own island using Pokémon.
In Pokopia, you play as a Ditto that finds itself alone in a new place. Using its powers to transform, it takes on a hybrid look of what appears to be its trainer as it begins to explore an open area with other Pokémon. Those other Pokémon teach the Ditto new moves and skills, which you can then use to terraform the surrounding areas to change how things operate.
The game features everything from crafting and farming to interior design as you build houses for your Pokémon friends. It honestly looks more like a hybrid between Animal Crossing and Dragon Quest Builders with a Pokémon twist, which should serve it well when it comes to making a splash on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.
The game is co-developed by Game Freak and Koei Techmo, showing once again that Game Freak is partnering with outside developers to expand how it handles the Pokémon IP in big new ways.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Gets More Megas and DLC
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is out in just over a month, and now we know the game is getting paid DLC after launch too.
In a new trailer, Mega Chesnaught, Mega Delphox and Mega Greninja were revealed for the first time, showing off their new designs and finally giving Kalos fans something they have been begging for since the original X and Y released. But the Mega showcase is going even further beyond.
Z-A Mega Dimensions is the first Pokémon Legends paid DLC, and it will include more story content for the game. This will feature Hoopa and two variants of Mega Raichu, Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y. Apparel from this DLC will go live alongside Legends: Z-A on Oct. 16, with the story currently planned to be released on Feb. 28, 2026. In total, this DLC will cost $30.
Resident Evil Games are Hitting Switch 2 Hard in 2026
Capcom is finally looking to bring its newer Resident Evil titles to the Nintendo Switch in 2026, including the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem.
RE Requeim will launch on Feb. 27 on Nintendo Switch 2, making it a simultaneous launch alongside every platform. At the same time, Resident Evil Biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will also go live on Switch 2.
Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Asks Interesting Questions in 2026
As expected, Nintendo is back with another new Fire Emblem entry that will release in 2026, though it is not a remake like many fans predicted. Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave is a completely new game that centers around something called the Heroic Games and appears to feature the perspective of four different characters.
Based on that, and the general aesthetic, Fortune’s Weave is likely to take more after Fire Emblem Three Houses than Engage, and could very well tie directly into the game in some way, considering we see a character that looks like Sothis at the end, along with other hints throughout the trailer. Also, there are guns in mainline Fire Emblem now, so that is a thing.
Everything Else Announced in the September Nintendo Direct
- Storm Lancers, out now
- Dinkum, out Nov. 5
- Popucom, out Holiday 2025
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, drops Oct. 30 with a physical release on Dec. 12
- Linked Banner of the Spark, out now
- Kirby Air Raider amiibo coming on Nov. 20, with a second wave after.
- A second Kirby Air Riders Direct with Masahiro Sakurai is also coming soon.
- Fatal Frame II Crimson Butterfly Remake, out in Early 2026
- Fall 2025 Switch 2 Edition releases for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Overcooked 2, Stardew Valley and Human Fall Flat 2
- Powerwash Simulator 2, out Fall 2025 on Switch 2
- Suika Game Planet, out on Switch and Switch 2 in Winter 2025
- Danganronpa 2x2 with new story content, out 2026
- Dynasty Warriors Origins, out Jan. 22 on Switch 2
- Monster Hunters Stories 3: Twisted Reflections, out March 13 on Switch 2