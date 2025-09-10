When Is the Next Nintendo Direct? New Pokemon Game Rumors
Every gamer knows Nintendo, whether it's from the iconic Pokémon franchise, cozy Animal Crossing sessions on the Switch 2 or late-night Wii Sports face-offs. As the company bridges nostalgic classics with esports in the modern era, it keeps fans up-to-date with frequent Nintendo Direct addresses. Nintendo has just announced that the next Nintendo Direct will go live in less than 3 days, and leaks indicate it may contain some juicy information for Pokémon and Resident Evil fans. Here's a recap of everything to know.
New Nintendo Direct Incoming This Week
Nintendo has officially announced its next Nintendo Direct. These presentations occur multiple times each year and often announce new titles for the Switch and other consoles. During the Nintendo Direct, leading company figures often chat with the community about what they're planning for the upcoming few months.
What’s New in the Next Nintendo Direct?
Nintendo's official website claims fans can expect "roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games." This means the release will primarily focus on new titles, instead of recent releases like Mario Kart World and the wildly successful Silksong. It will also combine 1st-party in-house projects with 3rd-party external titles.
Nintendo enthusiasts are already speculating about the drop's contents. One user, who noticed a PEGI 18 age rating, theorizes "RESIDENT EVIL INCOMING." Another, @Mochaswirl69, comically quips, "Silksong 2."
New Pokemon Game at Nintendo Direct?
Some netizens are assembling clues that point toward specific game releases. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Nintendo updated patents for a DS-like device with two screens, potentially hinting at a new console or a DS remake. In addition, these internet rumors seem to provide more credence towards a Resident Evil drop, and they may also hint at a Pokémon game.
@necrolipe, a well-known Pokémon journalist with industry connections, also fueled rumors after replying to a fan on X.com and claiming a "Spinoff" is in the works. This post occurred within the same 48 hours that Nintendo announced the next Direct.
A spinoff would, notably, not be a full Pokémon title with a new region and fresh Pokedex entries. Instead, it would be a unique concept with existing Pokémon as characters. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, Poképark, and Pokémon Colosseum are all existing franchise examples.
@necrolipe also wrote on X.com that he is "expecting this to be announced later this week."
September 2025 Nintendo Direct Schedule
The next Nintendo Direct will occur on Friday, September 12 at approximately 6 AM PT. Since this will vary depending on the viewer's time zone, here's a quick conversion for other regions:
- West Coast US (PT): 6 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 9 AM
- Brazil: 10 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 2 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 3 PM
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 10 PM
How to Watch Nintendo Direct
Nintendo of America will livestream the upcoming Nintendo Direct on its official YouTube channel, @NintendoAmerica. The stream is currently set as a Premiere, and will officially open with a live chat in about 48 hours from the time of writing.
Nintendo Direct: Gaming and Esports Industry Impact
While Nintendo generally focuses more on laid-back casual titles than competitive games, its consoles feature some key titles that are integral to existing esports circuits. Super Smash Bros has a long-standing history in the FGC, and Pokémon is one of the oldest esports around. Thus, this upcoming Nintendo Direct will probably reveal some important information for esports fans who tune in.