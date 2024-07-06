Esports illustrated

Nintendo Is Begging You To Stop Making Rule 34 — Or Face Legal Action

Nintendo is claiming you can get sued for lewds.

Olivia Richman

Nintendo is no stranger to suing, whether it's demanding no Smash tournaments or fighting the use of emulators. This time around, Nintendo is cracking down on adult content inspired by Nintendo characters. Yep.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furakawa spoke about NSFW Nintendo content in a recent shareholder meeting when someone asked what the company planned to do about inappropriate content that "poses the risk of damaging the value of Nintendo IP." So basically, that drawing you saw of Peach's, well, peach? Yeah, that's apparently not allowed, according to Furakawa.

Peach bathing suit art

In order to make sure customers "are not made to feel uncomfortable," Nintendo plans to take "appropriate action" against lewd Nintendo content, including online artwork. It seems a bit extreme for Nintendo to actually crack down on every photo of Yoshi licking unmentionables, Paulina barely covering her goombas, and Bowser sporting a leather jockstrap. Is it possible? Probably not. Still, draw that photo of Toad being jammed up you-know-where at your own risk — it could cost you.

sexy bowser art
Apparently, Furakawa doesn't think this kinda content "brings smiles through entertainment," which is the company's mission. Therefore, lewd stuff doesn't fit into Nintendo's agenda.

Does it really not bring a smile to anyone's face, though? Debatable.

Still, Nintendo is not one to shy away from suing people. It has all kinds of wild rules for Smash tournaments that go against competitive esports and recently filed a lawsuit against mods. An emulator, Yuzu, also recently paid $2.4 million to Nintendo for "piracy." So changing Nintendo's IPs and using it as you want clearly is not always safe.

Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

