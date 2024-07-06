Nintendo Is Begging You To Stop Making Rule 34 — Or Face Legal Action
Nintendo is no stranger to suing, whether it's demanding no Smash tournaments or fighting the use of emulators. This time around, Nintendo is cracking down on adult content inspired by Nintendo characters. Yep.
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furakawa spoke about NSFW Nintendo content in a recent shareholder meeting when someone asked what the company planned to do about inappropriate content that "poses the risk of damaging the value of Nintendo IP." So basically, that drawing you saw of Peach's, well, peach? Yeah, that's apparently not allowed, according to Furakawa.
In order to make sure customers "are not made to feel uncomfortable," Nintendo plans to take "appropriate action" against lewd Nintendo content, including online artwork. It seems a bit extreme for Nintendo to actually crack down on every photo of Yoshi licking unmentionables, Paulina barely covering her goombas, and Bowser sporting a leather jockstrap. Is it possible? Probably not. Still, draw that photo of Toad being jammed up you-know-where at your own risk — it could cost you.
Apparently, Furakawa doesn't think this kinda content "brings smiles through entertainment," which is the company's mission. Therefore, lewd stuff doesn't fit into Nintendo's agenda.
Does it really not bring a smile to anyone's face, though? Debatable.
Still, Nintendo is not one to shy away from suing people. It has all kinds of wild rules for Smash tournaments that go against competitive esports and recently filed a lawsuit against mods. An emulator, Yuzu, also recently paid $2.4 million to Nintendo for "piracy." So changing Nintendo's IPs and using it as you want clearly is not always safe.