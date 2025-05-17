Nintendo Switch 2 - All Free Game Upgrades for Pokémon, Mario, and More
Nintendo is doing a few things to make sure the original Nintendo Switch library has a lot of appeal for users looking to grab a Switch 2 in June. This includes a number of free upgrades coming to Switch games that will enhance them for the upgraded hardware.
Even if not every Switch game will be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition release, there is a sizable list of older titles getting smaller, free updates that will try to take advantage of the new console’s power. This means these games will play better on Nintendo Switch 2 when the console launches on June 5, with varying levels of enhancement for everything from ARMS to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
List of All Free Nintendo Switch Game Upgrades for Switch 2
The Switch 2 launches on June 5, and with it comes a list of free updates for existing Switch games that will enhance them for the new console. These will all launch at the same time, though more could be released at a later date.
Not all of these updates will actually add features or improvements to the games themselves, as some will only be getting compatibility for the updated GameShare feature. Here is a full breakdown of all the titles Nintendo is updating on Switch 2 for free, and the listed changes:
ARMS
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement.
- HDR support.
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
- GameShare: Up to four people can play in Party Mode.
- GameShare: Share locally or online via GameChat.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR support
- GameShare: Two people can play all the courses.
- GameShare: Share locally or online via GameChat.
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- GameShare: Up to four people can play 34 games featured in the title.
- GameShare: Share locally or online via GameChat.
Game Builder Garage
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Support for Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
This is the major one most Nintendo fans are looking forward to, as Scarlet and Violet perform notoriously poorly on the original Switch. There are already some screenshots and other videos being shared of these supposed changes, though the actual performance will need to be monitored at launch to see just how it improves the games.
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser's Fury).
- HDR support, but only for Bowser’s Fury.
- GameShare: Up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World.
- GameShare: In Bowser's Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.
- GameShare: Share locally or share online via GameChat
Super Mario Odyssey
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR Support
- GameShare: Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy.
- GameShare: Share locally or share online via GameChat
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR Support
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
- HDR Support
What is the Difference Between Free Switch Updates and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Games?
As Nintendo notes, these free Switch 2 updates are designed to enhance the gameplay experience for existing games. All you need to do is download an update for the compatible games and the changes will be installed.
This is completely different than Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games, which are much deeper upgrade packs that “unlock enhancements for the new system” and are sold separately. These are mostly tied to newer or upcoming titles, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Nintendo Switch 2 Free Updates - Esports Impact
While most of the games featured in the initial free update list won’t see changes that impact a competitive scene, speedrunning in certain titles like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury that are receiving visual and performance upgrades could see some big shifts. The major titles to focus on from this list are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however.
As noted, the games were panned at launch and still flamed for their poor performance on the original Switch. That has not, however, stopped them from becoming the second-best-selling Pokémon titles of all time, recently surpassing Sword and Shield at 26.79 million units sold. This puts it just under five million units behind Red, Green, and Blue versions’ record of 31.38 million copies sold.
If this update does substantially improve the performance of Scarlet and Violet, it will likely convince players who skipped the games due to mixed reviews or just never had a Switch to pick it up. It is unlikely to spike another five million copies sold in the immediate future, but it could push the games ever closer to that elusive Game Boy-set record.
More players will only bolster the growing VGC esports scene, which has thrived during the Scarlet and Violet era with more players or potential viewers. And, with Legends: Z-A not taking up the mantle later this year, Gen IX will continue to be the home of competitive Pokémon’s main format for the foreseeable future.