Nintendo Switch 2 April Direct Date, Time, What Games to Expect?
The Nintendo Switch 2 is here, or at least, is real. We don’t have information about the console’s release yet, but Nintendo did drop a date for when we will learn more.
Just like with the original Switch, Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 in a short trailer focusing on the hybrid console’s updated hardware, only teasing a new Mario Kart game near the end. The next step for the company is to show what the console can do and a lineup of games that will launch when it is released, which is where the next Nintendo Direct comes in.
When is the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?
Along with the reveal of the Switch 2, Nintendo also confirmed that it will host a Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2.
No broadcast time has been listed, though this presentation should focus entirely on the Switch 2 as a console and the first year or so of games launching exclusively for it.
Considering that the Switch 2 will have extensive backward compatibility with the original Switch, there is a chance that some games will be cross-generation launches, even if they will be promoted for the Switch 2 and likely play much better on the new hardware. Metroid Prime 4 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are good examples of games that are going to get this treatment based on our current information.
What Games Might Be In the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
We have no information on what the April 2 Nintendo Direct will show, other than Nintendo likely giving a full breakdown of the new console and its unique features. That means we could see a comparison of how much better some games run on Switch 2 and confirmation on things like 4K output when docked.
Outside of the console overview, we already know we will see a new Mario Kart game in the Direct. It was briefly shown running on the Switch 2 near the end of the reveal trailer, with new visuals and character designs already making it distinct from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
If a new Mario Kart is going to be the headliner for this presentation, a new 3D Mario title is also likely to be shown for a release for Winter 2025. A recent leak also put ports for games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and more being in a potential launch lineup.
After the Switch launched on March 3, 2017, Nintendo released 10 first-party games for the new console before the end of the year while also continuing to support the Nintendo 3DS with multiple big hitters as well such as Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valencia, and Metroid: Samus Returns.
With the Switch 2’s release date still up in the air, there might not be a big gap Nintendo needs to fill for 2025, but here is a list of that 2017 Switch lineup so we can gauge timeframe and scale:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (also on Wii U)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Wii U enhanced port)
- 1-2-Switch
- ARMS
- Splatoon 2
- Pokken Tournament DX (Wii U enhanced port)
- Fire Emblem Warriors (also on 3DS)
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together!
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Since this is a Switch 2 presentation, it is unlikely Nintendo will spend a lot of time on games that were already revealed for the original Switch outside of short reminders that backward compatibility will let those big titles be played on either system. So, compared to the 3DS still getting exclusive games while the Switch just launched, any Switch game will be a Switch 2 game too.
In all likelihood, we should get some form of Zelda game, a port of Wind Waker or Twilight Princess is an easy call from the remaining Wii U catalog, and something from Fire Emblem. Maybe a proper revival for F-Zero, Punch Out, or Golden Sun is finally in the cards if Nintendo wants to pull from its lesser-used IP.
The two least likely surprises would be a new Animal Crossing or Super Smash Bros. since both of those franchises can carry a year for Nintendo on their own, but anything is possible since we know next to nothing about the Big N’s plans for 2025 and beyond.