Nintendo Switch 2 Backwards Compatibility - How Does It Work?
With the Nintendo Switch 2 finally revealed, Nintendo doubled down on its promise that the new console will be backward compatible with its predecessor.
In the Jan. 16 reveal trailer, Nintendo showed off the Switch 2 console in full for the first time, giving us a look at the new hybrid’s design, dock, and more. We also have confirmation for how the Switch 2’s backward compatibility will work moving forward.
Nintendo Switch 2 Backward Compatibility Guide
The Nintendo Switch 2 will be compatible to play most of original Switch games both digitally and physically, according to Nintendo.
We already got confirmation from Nintendo that this would be the case, but now we know that the Switch 2 can play your physical Switch games and will also have a way to access them digitally—probably through using your Nintendo Account. The company did note that some Switch games won’t be compatible with the Switch 2, though this will likely only apply to games that have hardware gimmicks or other external factors that won’t let them be played on new hardware.
For example, something like certain Nintendo Labo creations and Ring Fit Adventure would not be compatible with the Switch 2 games or other unsupported software will be shared on the official Nintendo website at a later date.
Confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 Backward Compatibility Games and Services
We know the general details about how the Switch 2 will operate its backward compatibility, but Nintendo also shared a few extra bits of info around the feature, with the most important being Switch 2 games will be exclusive to the console.
Along with being backward compatible with Switch games, the Switch 2 will use the same Switch Online service, at least according to the Nintendo website. This means you won’t need to pay for another subscription and will have access to all of the games included in that service via its apps.
The website also confirmed most of Nintendo’s big first-party titles will be backward compatible, to no one’s surprise. This includes games like Super Mario Party Jamboree, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Animal Crossing New Horizons.