Nintendo Switch 2 Design and Date Possibly Revealed by Accessory Company
We can’t go a week without Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumors popping up, to varying degrees of credibility. But while Nintendo and its new console weren’t present at CES 2025, an accessory company was more than happy to show off accurate models while previewing its own products.
According to a hands-on report from French publication Numerama, Genki representatives at CES were showing off models designed after an actual Switch 2—which has not been physically revealed or shown publicly yet. Not only that but one rep also claimed Genki will launch these accessories alongside the Switch 2 “in April.”
Since Genki is not partnering directly with Nintendo for its accessories, it was able to bring a slate of eight different products to CES, showing off an updated look for magnetic Joy-Cons that we have already seen floating around from previous hardware leaks, among other designs. Based on the Switch 2 models Genki had on hand, it also looks like the new console will have a second USB-C port on the top of the main body, according to Numerama.
Even without seeing the console, an April release date for the Switch 2 doesn’t seem too farfetched since Nintendo confirmed it will reveal the console before March 31. The original Switch was released in March 2017 after a January presentation showcased the hardware in full with new game reveals, though it was initially revealed in October 2016.
Genki isn’t the only third-party company that has shown off Switch 2 products before the console’s official reveal. Dbrand previously confirmed it had “actual dimensions” for the Switch 2 when it showed off a 3D render for its new Killswitch cases in December and various other retailers and leakers have been sharing information that now looks fairly accurate throughout 2024.
Related Article: Surprise Leak Teases New Main Line Pokemon Game for Nintendo Switch 2
Not long after Numerama’s report, Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief Necro Filipe also shared a recreated image of what he claims to be the official Nintendo Switch 2 logo, which he saw from “a reliable source.” All of these signs point to a Switch 2 reveal coming very soon, and a potential release date landing in the coming months.