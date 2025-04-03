Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - All Games, Upgrades, and How it Works
The Nintendo Switch 2 will let users play three different types of games—Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive titles, backward compatible Switch 1 titles, and enhanced Switch 2 Edition titles of existing games.
Nintendo has filled out Switch 2’s library with a mix of new games exclusive to the system and Switch 2 Edition games that take advantage of the console’s improved hardware. The latter category is something new for Nintendo, as the company takes titles developed for the original Switch and enhances them, though the number of improvements and how you obtain them can vary between titles.
What is a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Game and Upgrade?
According to Nintendo, a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game is a product bundle that includes a game originally developed for the Switch 1 and an upgrade pack that unlocks enhancements for the new system. These bundles are only available for select games and the type of improvements provided with an upgrade pack aren’t always the same.
A Switch 2 Edition game is different from a normal cross-gen release that would see a title release on Switch 1 and 2. Instead of just being available on both systems, these bundles focus on specific enhancements for select Nintendo games to ensure you get the most out of the Switch 2’s hardware.
Heading into the Switch 2’s launch, most upgrade packs provide two key things—enhanced visuals and improved performance. Some Switch 2 Edition games also include additional content like new features, game modes, or story DLC.
Essentially, a Switch 2 Edition release takes a game that was previously released on the Switch 1 or is simultaneously released on Switch 1 and 2 and improves it with enhancements designed to “take advantage of the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2 system.”
Every Game Getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade
Around launch, Nintendo has confirmed that six different Switch titles will have a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition available. More games will likely receive this treatment after the console releases, whether it be to improve an older game or ensure a new release plays best on Switch 2.
Here is a list of every game getting a Switch 2 Edition and what is included in each:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Releasing day and date with the Switch 2 system on June 5, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will receive a Switch 2 Edition bundle that enhances the game with improved frame rates, visual resolution, load times, and added HDR support.
The game will also be compatible with the new Zelda Notes function in the Nintendo Switch App, which allows players to interact with the game in new ways using maps, notes, and other features.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Just like with Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will also get a Switch 2 Edition with the new console’s launch. It will feature improved frame rates, visual resolution, load times, and added HDR support too.
The Zelda Notes app will have additional features for Tears of the Kingdom, such as letting players save and share various craft designs using QR codes.
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Super Mario Party Jamboree is getting the biggest overhaul in terms of new content with its Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV release on July 24.
This update includes new modes that use Switch 2-exclusive peripherals like the Joy-Con 2’s mouse controls, along with CameraPlay mini-games. The game will be usable via GameShare and include enhanced visuals with improved frame rates.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Not only will Kirby and the Forgotten Land receive visual and performance enhancements when its Switch 2 Edition launches on Aug. 28, but the game will also get an entirely new story expansion—Star-Crossed World.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A
While Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch on both Switch 1 and 2, the Switch 2 Edition of the game looks to run much smoother, thanks to improved performance, higher frame rates, and enhanced resolution.
The Switch 2 Edition will launch alongside the main game when it releases in late 2025.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is about to be Nintendo’s poster child for visual fidelity meeting improved performance, as the game will launch on Switch 1 and Switch 2 with its upgrades.
That Switch 2 Edition release will include support for mouse controls to pair with enhanced resolutions, textures, and load times. The game will also let players choose between playing the game in two different gameplay modes:
- Quality Mode: 60 frames per second in 4K resolution while docked or 60 FPS at 1080p in handheld.
- Performance Mode: 120 FPS in 1080p docked or 120 FPS at 720p in handheld.
Do You Need to Buy Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Versions of Games You Already Own?
If you already own a game that receives a Switch 2 Edition release, you won't have to pay for the full game again. Instead, simply purchase a labeled upgrade pack from the Switch 2 eShop that will unlock the game’s enhancements.
“If you already have the original Nintendo Switch game—as either a physical or digital version—you can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition by purchasing the game's upgrade pack from Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, or retailers,” Nintendo said. “After you upgrade, the original Nintendo Switch game can still be played on Nintendo Switch, though the features and content of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition can only be played on Nintendo Switch 2.”
Some games will also offer their Switch 2 Edition upgrades at no additional cost if you are have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. To start, this will include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.
There are also plenty of games getting free updates for the Switch 2 such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These will be much smaller in scale but still help improve older games using the Switch 2’s hardware.
Esports Impact
The transition to the Switch 2 will force a divide in any esports community that gets an upgrade. For example, if the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet upgrades include any meaningful balance changes to Pokemon, or even make battle run faster, it could force tournament organizers to switch to the system despite the game being available on an older, less expensive console.
However, the existence of these updates also gives hope to communities that have not seen a Switch 2 sequel to their series announced yet. The Super Smash Bros. community is in desperate need of some kind of update due to the prevalence and overwhelming power of Steve from Minecraft. If the scene will be waiting a few years to get a new Smash title, an update that includes a couple tweeks to the blocky battler could go a very long way.