Nintendo Switch 2 Finally Revealed With New Mario Kart Footage
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally a real thing that we have seen with our own eyes, and it looks exactly like we—and leakers from the last several months—imagined it.
In a short reveal trailer that shadow dropped on Jan. 16, we got our first official look at the Switch’s successor, which is in fact called the Nintendo Switch 2, and more news is on the way.
Nintendo showed off the new hybrid console’s design, revealing that it is bigger than the original Switch with updated Joy-Con designs and other changes, such as an additional USB-C port, a larger kickstand with more viewing angles, and more. We also got confirmation that the system will use an updated dock as well, though the technical specifications were not shared by Nintendo with the trailer.
What we did get confirmation on is that the Switch 2 will have exclusive games that won’t be playable on the original Switch. This is not surprising considering that the new console will be a significant upgrade from the 2017 design.
Backwards compatibility was once again confirmed, meaning you can play most of your physical and digital Switch games on the Switch 2. Nintendo did note that specific Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Switch 2 but more details will be shared on those titles at a later date.
Near the end of the trailer, we also saw footage of what looks like a brand new Mario Kart game playing on the Switch 2 in handheld and docked mode, with some characters like Donkey Kong having new designs. No title was shared, but this is a similar way to how Nintendo teased Super Mario Odyssey with the original Switch before revealing it in a full Direct presentation.
Expect plenty of additional details from Nintendo in the coming months, with Nintendo officially confirming a Nintendo Direct for April 2 that will focus on the Switch 2. Additionally, a “Switch 2 Experience” that will let players go hands-on with the console early will run at locations around the world starting in April and running through June as of now.