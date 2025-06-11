The Biggest Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026
More than 25 titles are already confirmed for release on the Switch 2 throughout 2025, including several major launches arriving alongside the console on June 5, such as Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and Street Fighter 6: Year 1–2 Fighters Edition.
For those choosing to wait and see how the system performs in its first year, at least seven additional titles are currently slated for release sometime in 2026.
1. 007 First Light
Video game developers have been producing James Bond titles since the early 1980s, but the franchise reached a turning point with the release of GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64 in 1997, followed by James Bond 007 on the Game Boy in 1998.
Now, the iconic spy series is set to make its return to a Nintendo platform in 2026 with the launch of 007 First Light. Developed by IO Interactive, known for their work on the Hitman series, this marks the studio’s first foray into the Bond universe, a franchise previously handled by studios like Electronic Arts and Activision.
As of now, the Switch 2 is the only confirmed platform for 007 First Light.
2. Human Fall Flat 2
Human Fall Flat 2 is the follow-up to the hit multiplayer game originally released in 2016 by Lithuanian developer No Brakes Games. This time, the sequel is being co-developed with Devolver Digital.
Slated for release in 2026, Human Fall Flat 2 promises to be a “bigger, better, and clumsier” evolution of the original. The game will introduce entirely new levels, expanded character customization, and a revamped physics engine.
Human Fall Flat 2 will be available on both Switch 2 and Steam at launch.
3. Bestiario
Bestiario is an original RPG inspired by Persona and PSX-era classics, set in a mythological post-pandemic Spain filled with strange creatures and supernatural threats. Developed by Wiggin Industries, the game was fully funded on Kickstarter in just two hours, raising over €236,000 from more than 5,500 backers.
Players will join a diverse group of hunters on a 30–40 hour journey across Spain and Europe, uncovering hidden legends and battling mysterious beasts in a richly imagined world.
Bestiario is set to release at the end of 2026 on Switch 2, Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.
4. Maseylia: Echoes of the Past
Maseylia: Echoes of the Past is a 3D Metroidvania adventure that fuses 2D exploration with 3D mechanics, offering a fresh take on the genre. Developed by French indie duo Sol Brothers, the game invites players to journey through a massive "techno-organic labyrinth" filled with hidden paths, secrets, and evolving challenges.
As players unlock powerful abilities and uncover the mysteries of Maseylia, they’ll forge their path through a world that rewards curiosity and precision.
Maseylia: Echoes of the Past is set to launch in 2026, with the Switch 2 as a confirmed platform alongside Steam.
5. Enter the Gungeon 2
Enter the Gungeon 2 is the reloaded sequel to the beloved bullet hell dungeon crawler, expanding the original’s chaotic charm with a new 3D art style, fresh enemies, and even more absurd firepower. Developed once again by Dodge Roll, this high-octane follow-up deepens the action and dungeon-crawling madness the series is known for.
Set within the ruined remains of the Gungeon, the sequel invites players to blast through procedurally generated levels packed with devilishly cute enemies, dynamic physics, and thrilling surprises.
Set to launch in 2026, Enter the Gungeon 2 will be available on Switch 2 and Steam.
6. Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
Starseeker is a new cooperative adventure set in the Astroneer universe, emphasizing exploration, teamwork, and large-scale planetary missions. Players will journey across star systems aboard the ESS Starseeker, using advanced tech to complete objectives with the entire crew.
Developed by System Era Softworks and published by Devolver Digital, Starseeker follows the success of Astroneer, originally released in 2016.
The sequel is expected to launch in 2026 and will be supported for Switch 2 and Steam, with potential releases on Xbox and PlayStation.
7. The Duskbloods
The Duskbloods is an upcoming action RPG from FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Published by Nintendo, this new multiplayer title blends intense PvP and PvE combat in a dark, gothic world.
Supporting up to eight players, The Duskbloods lets you choose from over a dozen vampire-inspired warriors called Bloodsworn. Each one is equipped with distinct weapons and abilities. Players will battle across multiple maps as they fight for dominance and unravel the mystery behind the moontears.
Set to launch in 2026, The Duskbloods brings a dark, competitive edge to the Switch 2’s growing lineup
8. Nightmare Busters Rebirth
Nightmare Busters Rebirth is a modern revival of the cult classic SNES run-and-gun, reimagined by Pix’n Love and Aurora Game Studio. Fully funded on Kickstarter earlier this year, the game brings back leprechaun brothers Flynn and Floyd as they battle nightmares across vibrant, hand-drawn environments.
Inspired by arcade greats, this 2D action title blends fast-paced gameplay with local co-op, supernatural enemies, and intense boss fights.
The game is currently in development for Nintendo Switch and is targeting a tentative release in September 2026. It will also release on Steam and PlayStation.
Esports Impact
Many of the biggest names of the early esports days found their first competitive fix by playing split screen Goldeneye on the N64. Now that Nintendo finally has a somewhat modern console on offer again, getting a new James Bond game holds a ton of potential. Little is known about the game at this point, but if it has any solid multiplayer functionality you can bet all the old heads across the esports world will want to put together a few tournaments.
Aside from James Bond, the biggest announcement for next year so far is the notion that FromSoft is making a PVP-focused game. PVP has been a staple of the Dark Souls series, but it never really caught on as a major esport. Given the continued popularity of Elden Ring, we could see The Duskbloods rise up to create a new type of combat esport next year.